– The Sun News
Latest
25th August 2018 - I-G orders SARS operatives to wear uniform for identification
25th August 2018 - Japan wins first ever U20 Women World Cup
25th August 2018 - Ayade offers employment to over 200 widows
25th August 2018 - Think and Grow Rich – African Perspective
25th August 2018 - There’s a special place in hell for men who abandon their children
25th August 2018 - STILL HURTING! Real tells Chelsea: Hazard not worth Neymar, Mbappe money
25th August 2018 - Juve vs Lazio : Allegri unafraid to bench CR7
25th August 2018 - REVEALED! Cousin of City’s owner submitted €2b Reds takeover bid
25th August 2018 - EPL TITLE RACE : Rudiger prays for City slip
25th August 2018 - STUBBORN GOAT! Inter to return for Modric in January
Home / National / I-G orders SARS operatives to wear uniform for identification
IDENTIFICATION

I-G orders SARS operatives to wear uniform for identification

— 25th August 2018

NAN

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to wear police uniforms with full identification, pending the launch of new FSARS uniform.

The force Spokesman, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that Idris gave the order at meeting with critical stakeholders.

Moshood said that Idris was represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of police in Charge of Operations, Mr Habila Joshak.

He said that the meeting was convened to brief the stakeholders on the progress made so far in the overhaul of the SARS now known as Federal SARS.

The Police boss said that the overhaul of SARS was beyond rhetoric as strategic reforms were being implemented.

READ ALSO My close chase with death in Kenya: Dr. Farombi, ex-General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church

He said that the FSARS operatives had been ordered to desist from attending to civil or commercial matters henceforth and focus strictly on armed robbery and kidnapping cases only.

According to Moshood, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FSARS, Mr Habiru Gwandu, informed the meeting that a human rights desk had been created in the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

He said that the desks would address cases of infractions against members of the public by FSARS personnel across the nation.

Gwandu added that the Police had engaged the services of psychologists and counsellors in the ongoing screening of FSARS operatives.

On his part, the DCP in charge of the I-G’s X-Squad, Amaechi Elumelu, said in the statement that the screening and mobilization of FSARS Operatives would not be business as usual again.

He said that FSARS operatives would undergo through rigorous orientation including human rights training among other screening processes.

Elumelu said that the I-G would soon unveil the Custody Records Management System.

He explained that this system would contain the records of arrests, detentions and welfare details of suspects.

The commissioner said that this system would discourage arbitrary arrest of people and ensure that suspects were charged to court within 24 hours, in compliance with the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Aug. 14, directed the immediate overhaul of the SARS.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IDENTIFICATION

I-G orders SARS operatives to wear uniform for identification

— 25th August 2018

NAN The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has ordered members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to wear police uniforms with full identification, pending the launch of new FSARS uniform. The force Spokesman, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jimoh Moshood, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that Idris gave the…

  • AYADE

    Ayade offers employment to over 200 widows

    — 25th August 2018

    NAN Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River of Friday offered appointments to no fewer than 200 widows during the inauguration of the headquarters of Cross River Women Emancipation Initiative (CROWEI). Ayade said at the ceremony in Calabar on Friday that the decision to give the widows appointments was aimed at bringing to an end the…

  • Eden

    STILL HURTING! Real tells Chelsea: Hazard not worth Neymar, Mbappe money

    — 25th August 2018

    Chelsea have successfully priced Eden Hazard out of a move to Real Madrid. Real president Florentino Perez was eager to bring Eden Hazard to Madrid this summer – even before Cristiano Ronaldo’s defection to Juventus. However, French pundit Fred Hermel revealed to RMC that Chelsea’s refusal to budge on their asking price turned off Florentino….

  • JEREMIAH USENI

    2019: Buhari being misled – Gen. Useni

    — 25th August 2018

    Jeremiah Useni is a retired Army General, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and now Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly. In this interview with BERE GYANG in Jos, General Useni who wants to be Plateau state governor in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke on…

  • MIYETTI

    Ortom’s allegation baseless – Miyetti Allah

    — 25th August 2018

    National Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Garus Gololo has debunked Governor Ortom’s allegation saying MACBAN is a respectable organization which does not have any problem with anybody in Nigeria. Speaking with Saturday Sun in a telephone interview, Gololo who noted that Miyetti Allah is not a criminal organization said…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share