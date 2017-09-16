The Sun News
I-G deploys 500 mobile policemen to Aba

— 16th September 2017

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Ibrahim Idris, has deployed 500 Police Mobile Force to Aba to restore peace in the troubled city.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Operations, Taiwo Lakanu, disclosed this on Friday during a duty tour to Aba, at the Aba Police Area Command.

He said the I-G directed that peace should be restored to Abia, hence the deployment of the mobile policemen who had assumed duty in Aba.

“You can see that we have emplaced security and that the whole place is quiet and our men are on patrol. For now, we are still monitoring. So, for now, there is no problem. We are on top of the situation. We are working in tandem with other agencies and they are cooperating with us,” he said.

It is observed that peace is gradually returning to the commercial city which was embroiled in a clash with soldiers and IPOB members. Some roadside shops on Aba-Owerri road, St Michael’s road and other streets, and those at Ariaria International Market and New Market opened on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Abia Government on Friday announced the extension of the curfew imposed on Aba to Sunday and also postponed the resumption of primary and secondary schools to Sept. 25 as against Sept.18.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos, made this known in a statement in Umuahia yesterday.

Appolos said that the decision to extend the curfew earlier scheduled to have ended on Friday, was taken after a “profound” review of the security situation and in order to consolidate on the gradual return of peace and normalcy.

He urged Abia people to comply with the state government’s directive, to ensure the maintenance of law and order as well as the safety of lives and property in the state.

Meanwhile, relative peace has returned to Umuahia, the state capital as residents could be seen moving about their businesses after the heightened tension arising from the ‘Operation Python Dance 2’ exercise of the Nigerian Army.

Post Views: 1
