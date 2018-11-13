Yung Miraboi Mark, a fast rising Nigerian artiste, who doubles as entertainment PR and businessman sheds more light on his love for entertainment as a career and his education.

According to the talented singer, ever since his growing up days, singing and rapping has been his favorite interests.

“I love singing when I’m free, even when I’m busy. My parent never supported the movement, but I never gave up. Because I believe there is something greater coming my way. I even focus more on entertainment than my school.

I joined the entertainment industry and took it as a full time career in 2016. It was never easy being a greenhorn. I was ignored by a lot of people who I called my friends and those who never wanted me to be greater than them.

With the right connections and my good works, I got influenced in becoming a PR and business manager. With that, I learned from some of the successful Nigerian entertainment publicist in the likes of, Emmanuel Nde, Kevin Eze, Dami Adenuga, HG2 Filmworks. They are also my biggest motivators in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Although, I love music but because I know a lot of successful publicist who do music, so all are related to entertainment,’ he said.

With excitement written all over his face, Yung Miraboi Mark, shares his success story and those behind it. He also dropped a word for youths aspiring to make a name in the entertainment industry.

“Moving forward to the entertainment industry, I had my first opportunity working with Sean Tizzle, under the management of 715 Media Leakers. There I got a lot of connections and worked with people like DJ Kaywise, DJ Bally, Cynthia Morgan, Small Doctor, HKN Music, AJE Filmworks, KS1 Malaika etc

My advice to every upcoming youth in the entertainment industry “always try to be good at what you do and God will definitely see you through”.