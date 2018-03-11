The Sun News
Latest
11th March 2018 - ‘I feel like I’m being mentally raped’
11th March 2018 - “why are you gawking, haven’t you seen a woman before?”
11th March 2018 - Reasons you should not jump into new relationships after a breakup
11th March 2018 - Male infertility soars but women remain suspects for childlessness
11th March 2018 - My mum raced on the road like a Lord – Funbi Akinyosoye
11th March 2018 - Little etiquette rules you should always practice
11th March 2018 - Ambode, mass electrocution looms in Ikotun
11th March 2018 - Open letter to Ajimobi from Kajola and Iwa LCDA
11th March 2018 - Moremi Ojudu, Youth activist and upcoming politician – I DID NOT LEAD anti – Buhari Protest TO SPITE MY DAD
11th March 2018 - Mystery of womanhood
Home / Columns / ‘I feel like I’m being mentally raped’

‘I feel like I’m being mentally raped’

— 11th March 2018

hello njigirl,

Please keep anonymous, I just read through your article on women being rendered breadwinners all in a drop.

Please is there anywhere one can get help as this situation is draining life out of me gradually?

Its easier when its for a loving caring husband but when its for a devilish husband fear and pain drive one mentally raped. I feel this will eventually consume me, I wish someone can help me please.

hello,

It has been a while since I received this mail from you but I am compelled to find out how you are doing. The issue of reversed roles has been threatening the social fabric of families in recent times. Some men have relegated their roles to the women and when the women assume the status of breadwinner the men often get jealous and become abusive mentally and sometimes physically.

In today’s business world, many women are taking positions of authority and seating at powerful board meetings where they make major decisions. Even with that there is bias about their qualifications and experience whereby they are judged not by their merits and achievements but by their femininity and sexuality. Such women are equally mistreated in their homes especially by jealous spouses who cannot see beyond their gender.

Now these women are head of household, breadwinners and occupy the father role but they still face emotional, financial or physical abuse. What can be done?

Women have to be bold about their roles. Women must demand respect. At the same token, the man is still the biblical and traditional head of household but if he hands that role over on a silver platter, he should not expect gold in return. I do not advocate for women to disrespect their spouses but they must demand respect for themselves if they are also breadwinners in the home by default if you will. Women must learn to be firm yet tactful, caring yet calculating, loving and still be a wife. Do you know that God will keep blessing you and even take away from your spouse to ensure that you meet up with your burden? What does the bible say about men that “do not provide for his own, and especially for those of his own house, ——–“Timothy 5: 8? If he is deliberately not providing he will soon bear the wrath of the Almighty.

My advice? Continue to do the right thing by your children. Be sure to provide food in the home, pay the house rent, send your children to school, clothe them and most importantly do not deny him his conjugal rights. Take care of yourself enrolling in self-development courses, obtaining your degree, seeking that promotion at work and exercising and looking good. It is a privilege to be the breadwinner and decision maker. Take it and run with it instead of sulking and feeling overwhelmed. Turn it around for your good.

Stand your ground when it comes to giving him any money or funding his bogus business ideas; DO NOT. Trust me, our God will see you through. I hope this helps,

ν Dr. NJ

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How I escaped desperate female fan rapist – IK Ogbonna, actor

— 11th March 2018

Tony Ogaga IK Ogbonna is one act that’s taking the Nigerian movie space by storm. Known for his ability to interpret very diverse roles, the thespian emerges as one of the most sought after in the industry. His role in Agatha Amata’s new flick, Disguise, where he plays a woman with polished fingernails, long brown…

  • What to do about nail fungus

    — 11th March 2018

    Look around and you are likely to see a man or woman with fingernails or toenails that are thickened and have a dark brown colour. Such nails often have a squashed, raised, clumpy profile rather than the smooth, nice convex shape of the normal nail, cherished by everybody. This disfigurement of the nail is caused…

  • Osun 2018: The People Can’t Be Deceived Again – Former Ssg, Fatai Akingbade

    — 11th March 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen Alhaji Fatai Akingbade is the pioneer chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Secretary to the Osun State Government during the tenure of erstwhile governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. In this interview with Sunday Sun, he speaks on his aspiration to contest the September governorship election in the state on the platform the…

  • 4 Years Not Enough For Buhari – Senator Ndoma-Egba

    — 11th March 2018

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Former senate leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, is the Chairman, Board of Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). In this interview, he unveils the strategies being put in place to make the activities of the commission more sustainable, transparent and efficient. He also expresses support for the re-election bid of President…

  • Ex-Generals Regroup For 2019 Battle – Mohammed Abdulrahman, Acf Nec Member

    — 11th March 2018

    Kenny Ashaka A National Executive Committee, NEC, member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman has disclosed that some ex-military officers and politicians are reforming the defunct Social Democratic Party, SDP, into an organized and effective political force ahead of the 2019 elections. Mohammed, a former political secretary of the Northern socio-cultural group,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share