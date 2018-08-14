– The Sun News
UMAHI

I engaged 1,071 aides to curb unemployment –Umahi

— 14th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has said he engaged about 1,071 aides  as part of numerous efforts of his administration targeted at reducing unemployment in the state.

He said immediately he took over office in May 2015, he embarked on massive employment creation to reduce the scourge  of unemployment existing in the state before his administration.

This  was even as member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Linus Okorie, disclosed that he has been able to secure federal jobs for about 80 graduates from his constituency.

Umahi stated this at the weekend while addressing the crowd  of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at the thanksgiving service organised by Caring Heart Foundation in honour of the federal lawmaker, Okorie.

Umahi was  represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hygenus Nwokwu, at the event, which was held at Central School, Egunkwo in Onicha Council.

“If you talk of job creation, several words and letters have entered into the political lexicon of Ebonyi State. I have never heard about anything called STA and TA. These words came into the dictionary of Ebonyi State because His Excellency wants  to empower everybody and eradicate poverty in all the nooks and crannies of the state.”

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi, yesterday, doled out  N413 million to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in the state.

He made the donation during the orientation course passing out parade of the Batch B Stream 1 corps members deployed to the state. A

breakdown of the figure indicated that N400 million was for the renovation of the NYSC’s orientation camp in Old Macgregor College, Afikpo and N2 million was given to corps members who took part in the parade.

The sum of N5,000 travel allowance was given to each of the 2,200 Batch B stream 1 corps members, who ended their orientation course, while he also gave out various cash sums to members of staff of NYSC and the military officers who trained the corps members.

