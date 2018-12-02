“I want this project to run during my reign and beyond. That is why I’m determined to make sure it works out. I want to pick as much kids as possible off the streets and get them back to school.”

How does the ex-Miss Igbinedion University hope to source funds for the project which is capital intensive: “We are currently sending out sponsorship letters. There’s a lot of work to be done, but right now we don’t have sponsors.”

Without sponsors, how does this indigene of Imo State hope to achieve her objectives? “We can always start with what we have,” she says with emphasis. “For instance, we could start with just 10 kids and when we get more funding we raise the number rather than just wait until we have funds to sponsor as much as 100 kids. Like the Chinese say ‘the journey of a thousand miles begins with just one step.’ Another popular saying has it that ‘Little drops make a mighty ocean.’ Hence I believe that we can start small; it’s not a must that it should be elaborate initially. As long as we are making impact no matter how small, we’ll keep moving forward and the vision will keep growing bigger.”

Though Ukah was not born with a silver spoon in her mouth, she insists her childhood was comfortable as her parents went out of their way to provide for her and her siblings, She reveals that she’s from a close-knit family of seven siblings and was raised with a lot of love, attention and affection. And right from a tender age she has always dreamed of being a queen.