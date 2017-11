Cristiano Ronaldo has raised fresh doubts over his Real Madrid future by declaring: “I don’t want to renew my contract.”

Los Blancos have endured a torrid start to season — suffering their second loss in just four days last night as they were humbled 3-1 by Tottenham.

And, after the match, Ronaldo was clearly unable to contain in his frustrations.

When asked if he saw himself staying at the Bernabeu for many years, he told beIN Sports: “I don’t know.

“I have four years left on my contract. I don’t want to renew, I’m fine.”

The interviewer then pressed the matter further, asking: “Are you sure?”

And Ronaldo bluntly replied: “I don’t want to renew.” (thesun.uk)