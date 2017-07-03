The Sun News
I don't think there's plan to islamise Nigeria – Onaiyekan
3rd July 2017 - Again, Aisha visits Buhari in London tomorrow
3rd July 2017 - UNILAG validates urine test for malaria
3rd July 2017 - Ahiara Diocese must obey Pope -Okorocha
3rd July 2017 - Superhighway: Funding not problem –Ayade
3rd July 2017 - Soldiers/militants clash: Akeredolu donates relief materials to community
3rd July 2017 - Ogun shuts 186 illegal health facilities
3rd July 2017 - Fayose dissolves cabinet
3rd July 2017 - Edo: Obaseki 60 years old, not 58 –Mayaki
3rd July 2017 - Cross River: 17 feared dead in communal, cult clashes
I don't think there's plan to islamise Nigeria – Onaiyekan

I don’t think there’s plan to islamise Nigeria – Onaiyekan

— 3rd July 2017

Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has called on Christians to rise up and Christianise Nigeria instead of complaining that Muslims were plotting to islamise the nation.

Onaiyekan made the call in his homily at a Mass to celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Gwarinpa II, Abuja, yesterday.

“So, let nobody deceive you, I don’t think there is anybody who has plan to Islamise Nigeria, but even if they do, they have every right to do so.

“They have every right to do so provided they also know that I have the right to Christianise the whole of Nigeria.

“The answer is not in complaining and crying; stand up like a man and Christianise Nigeria,’’ the Cardinal said.

The Cardinal who said Christians had the mandate to preach Jesus Christ to everyone without being distracted with material things, urged Christians to defend their faith by preaching the gospel in words and deeds without compromising the message of the Cross.

He said the disciples of Christ preached the crucified Christ, accepted persecution and that many even died for their faith.

“People complain that Christianity is being persecuted; they are saying that some people want to islamise the nation. Just know that nobody can islamise you unless you agree to be islamised.

“For as long as you are not ready to stand up and carry the Cross, you are on the verge of losing your faith; if you don’t want to lose your promotion for Christ sake, you are also not worthy to be a Christian.

“Anybody who presents another programme different from the programme of Jesus Christ on the Cross will lose, you will drop; you will just drop like an overripe apple.’’

Christians, he said, cannot achieve the feat by compromising their faith; it can only be achieved by carrying their cross and following Christ.

“You don’t Christianise the nation by standing up and looking for prosperity or material benefits. You Christianise a nation, if you are ready to stand up for the truth, preach the gospel, carry the Cross and follow the Lord Jesus.’’

Quoting from the Gospel of Mathew Chapter 10: 37-42, Onaiyekan said anyone who loved his or her mother, father, children, husband more than Christ was not worthy of His kingdom.

He, however, said that the message of the Cross is that of salvation, which was gradually being reduced to the message of prosperity, adding that it was natural to face suffering in the world.

The Cardinal said Christianity had survived over 2,000 years and the religion became more established even when the apostles faced persecution and were even killed.

“The apostles went through horrible suffering, because of that, the Church took root when everybody thought it was the end of the story of Jesus, who died on the Cross.

“That is the mystery of Christianity. If it is not God’s own doing, Christianity would not have survived,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onaiyekan administered sacrament of confirmation to 63 Catholics in the parish and also laid a foundation of the 2,000 capacity new church.

The 1999 Constitution recognised Nigeria as a secular state, but accusation and counter-accusation over plan to islamise it peaked, recently, in the wake of alleged removal of the Christian Religious Studies (CRK) as a subject from the school curricula, while the Islamic Religious Studies (IRK) was retained. 

However, the Federal Government has denied the claim.



