Forget it, no matter what you may say, I don’t “stand with” Udom. I “sit with” him! Sitting with someone is better than “standing with” the person. If I “sit with” you, it means I swim with him. I don’t just test the water with one leg. “Standing with” connotes haste; “sitting with” signals commitment. Unlike those who “stand” today and defect tomorrow, those you “sit with” are your true friends. They’re ready to go all the way for your success. Not quick to claim personal glory. They eschew individualism for collectivism. Shun one for all. They adopt a communal approach against personalism. They work as a team, plan for the general good and allow God to take the glory. They analyse their stands and actions for mass benefits. To them, your achievement is theirs, too.

I don’t stand with Udom; I sit with him because he’s ensured the atmosphere for relaxation. If nothing else, that Akwa Ibom is this peaceful, Udom deserves a return to the Hilltop. It’s simple knowledge that a society progresses when there’s peace. Hello?! Is Buhari “aware”? Anyway, forget my stupidity. But, please, ask Emir of Kano, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi 11. Every wise man and woman knows Sanusi doesn’t throw compliments, carelessly. So, for him to decide to “sit with” Udom means my stupidity makes sense. For Udom’s effort at ensuring peace, Sanusi is attracting $1.1billion investment to Akwa Ibom’s gas sector. Soon, Nigeria would benefit from additional 540 megawatts of electricity from Udom’s induced peace in Akwa Ibom. “Where there is no peace, there is no economic development. Your Excellency you have provided a secure and safe environment for investment to thrive”, said the Emir. I “sit with” Udom for revamping the health sector. Seven standardized General Hospitals, so far. Ikono; Eket; Oron; Oruk Anam; Ituk Mbang; Etinan; Anua, etc. I “sit with” him for attracting and creating jobs. The Jubilee Syringe Factory; Metering Solutions Company; AKEES Industrial Hub; Cassava Processing Factory; Greenwall Fertilizer Manufacturing Plant, etc. Plus, the spillover effects. A bird at hand is worth 31 “real”(?) ones in the bush! Another reason I “sit with” Udom is because I’m very obedient. If I lie, may I “fall” from water into canoe. Ask my wife. Whenever she tells me not to return home late, I obey. I return in the mornings! You see, in 2015, my former boss, Senator Godswill Akpabio, told me to “support Udom”. Till date, he hasn’t told me anything different. So, I must obey him to the end. I learnt from him that “support” means more than “standing with” someone. It means being steadfast; being consistent. It means more than changing from sekem to shaku-shaku! READ ALSO: A’ Ibom govt. threatens to publish details of projects awarded by Akpabio