Sharon Ezeamaka was born for television. She appeared as a child actor in a TV commercial at age two, and featured in her first movie at age five. At the last count, she has appeared in over 25 movies, including popular TV shows.

All grown up now and with a banging body, Ezeamaka told Inside Nollywood that she doesn’t want to have a boyfriend yet, even at 23.

“Dating? No not all. I don’t have time for that. I just don’t know and don’t want to think about it. When the right time comes, I’ll date. But for now, I’m enjoying my freedom; it is all about me.

“Yes, I have male fans and I talk to them normally. They have supported me a whole lot. I ignore those ones that want something more than a compliment. I don’t have the luxury of time to reply that kind of people. I have developed thick skins to negative comments,” she said.

Wondering if Ezeamaka has ever been heartbroken? Hear her: “No! Not at all. Never! (Laughs). I have never had any of such experiences and I’m not sure I have broken hearts.”