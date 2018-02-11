Tony John, Port Harcourt

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he lacks the constitutional power to create cattle colonies across the country, under the Land Use Act of 1978.

Buhari has also stated that his administration was determined to build an equitable and progressive society, where Nigerians can look forward to the opportunities for realising their full potential without hindrance.

He declared this yesterday, while speaking at the South-South Zonal meeting of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups (NCBSG) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

President Buhari, who spoke through his Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, said provisions of the Land Use Act of 1978 gave powers to state governors and local government chairmen to control land in their domains.

He said: “When Nigeria was one region or state, that was before Nigeria was formed as a country, we had cattle routes running from Chad, Niger and others down to the Atlantic. When Nigeria became four regions, we had cattle routes in each of the regions.

“When Nigeria created states, each of the states made laws to regulate rearing of animals. In 1978, under Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as head of state, March 28, I think I am correct, the Land Use Act was made. Under the Land Use Act, the President of Nigeria has power to control lands in Abuja only.

“Under the Land Use Act, each state governor, under Section 2 of the Land Use Act, land in urban areas of each of the state of the federation shall be vested on the governor. Now, subsection 1(2b) says land in the rural areas shall be vested on the local government chairman of that area”, Buhari explained.

He further said that the commitment of his administration to lay the foundations, informed its actions in tackling “theft, diversion and misappropriation of public funds but steadily diversifying the economy for sustained growth and tackling the myriads of security challenges bedeviling the land. He said, “As a government, we are committed to laying the foundations upon which an equitable and progressive society can be built, in which all citizens can look forward to the opportunities for realising their full potential without let or hindrance.

“This informed our actions in tackling theft, diversion and misappropriation of public funds, gradually, but steadily diversifying the economy for sustained growth and tackling the myriads of security challenges bedeviling the land.

“While it is still work in progress, we are confident that the amount of work done in the first 32 months of this administration, points to a new solid foundation for building the Nigeria of our dreams.

“Not only did we ease out of an inevitable recession in record time, our revenue profile, our foreign reserves and foreign investments are all on the rise again; and we have mobilized contractors back to project sites across the country, including the South-South Zone”, the President said

In his welcome address, former member of the House of Representatives, Ogbonna Nwuke, said Buhari has proven to the people of South-south and South-east geopolitical zones of the country, that he is a friend and not an enemy.

Nwuke described Buhari as a Niger Delta brand for the 2019 presidential election.



In his welcome address, former member of the House of Representatives, Ogbonna Nwuke, said Buhari has proven to the people of South-south and South-east geopolitical zones of the country, that he is a friend and not an enemy.