I don’t cry over heartbreaks – Paschaline Alex, actress

For Paschaline Alex Okoli known as Cordelia in the popular sitcom, Jenifa’s Diary, produced and directed by Funke Akindele-Bello, it would only take her two weeks to dust off hurtful feelings of heartbreak and move on.

According to the actress, no matter how deeply in love she was, she would never cry over heartbreak when confronted with one. “Yes, I have been heartbroken. I’m human but I don’t cry over heartbreaks. To be honest, the last heartbreak hurt me badly but after two weeks I was back to my normal self. I didn’t cry or starve myself,” she assured.

When asked about her current relationship status, the leggy diva maintained that she is in a serious relationship, but wait for it, with her maker (God). “My dear, I’m in a very serious relationship with my God. A very serious one at that; I will get married to the right man when the time is right. All I want is a man who will support and encourage me to pursue my desires and dreams. A man that will make me feel comfortable, expressing my thoughts and feelings openly to him without fearing his judgment or being ridiculed,’’ she said.