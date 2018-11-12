Joe Effiong, Uyo

A former national president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr. Sunday Mbang, has said that he does not believe in police protection.

Speaking with the Daily Sun, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Mbang said he believed the police could not give him the kind of protection which God gives him, hence his aversion for the assumed protection the police are supposed to give.

His words, “Those who decide to go with the police, good luck to them. But as for me, I don’t; I will never.

“In fact, at 82, why should I go and look for police protection. God is my protection.

“Everywhere I go from Lagos back to this house, no police. But When I see these small boys have police convoy I wonder what they are afraid of as pastors.

“Maybe they are stealing people’s money. Else why would a pastor go about with the police?

“Some of them have only one church but they go with police. What about me who have churches all over the country. One church and they go with police. I don’t know why they go with police.

“I remember seeing one of them at the airport and he was with the police and he asked me to go with him but I declined and told him to go that I would come later. I sat back and waited till he left.

“I also remember once I went to a function and met the Ooni of Ife and he asked me to go with him. But I saw a retinue of policemen. So, I told the Ooni; ‘Sorry, I’m not coming with you’.

“So I don’t believe in the police. If you are a child of God, and you are serving God, and you don’t believe that that God can protect you, then there is something with you. That is my attitude. But I’m not jealous of those who go with police. I don’t approve it. And I don’t believe it’s right. Anybody who wants to go can go.

“But I know that in so many cases politicians are killed by the police; because I remember the prime minister of India, the woman (Indira Gandhi), killed by the police; or President of Egypt (Anwar Sadat) was killed by security.

“So, if you are not careful, maybe they are the ones to kill you. Whereas if you are alone, maybe, one useless boy will kill you and it is even better then the security who was supposed to protect you,” clergy said.