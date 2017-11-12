I didn’t say I’m free to romance any policewoman – IGP Idris

From: Molly Kilete, Abuja

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has debunked reports making the rounds that he purportedly said he was free to have an affair with any policewoman.

UGP Idris, in a statement issued in Abuja, while reacting to an online publication, said the story was a “pure fabrication and a fake news”.

The statement signed by the Force Public Relations Offucer, Jimoh Moshood, said what the IGP stated in his report submitted to the National Assembly was that “no law stops a Police Officer in Service to marry another Police Officer or an Officer cadre”.

According to the stament, “This story credited to Punch Online is Untrue and Unfounded, pure fabrications and a fake news.

“It is a mischievous attempt to mislead and misinform members of the Public and as well cast aspersions on the person and hard earned reputation of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris.

“What the IGP said in the document submitted to the Senate Ad-hoc committee investigating the spurious allegation against the IGP is that no law stops a Police Officer in Service to marry another Police Officer on an Officer cadre.

“He never said I’m free to have romantic affairs with Police women.

Members of the public are implored to disregard and discountenance the story in its entirety.

The Inspector General of Police remains undistracted,” the statement added.