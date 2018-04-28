I didn’t move motion for Buhari’s impeachment, says Sen. Uroghide

Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky‎, Benin

The Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District in the Senate and Chairman of Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Uroghide, denied this evening in Benin-City that he moved a motion for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Following the alleged motion, Sen. Uroghide had come under attack from several groups in Edo State, with some youths attempting to manhandle him at the Benin Airport by removing his cap.

But speaking to journalists afterwards, the embattled Senator explained that he never moved a motion for the impeachment of the President on account of his anticipated approval of the sum of $496 million for the purchase of Military equipment, adding that he only called for the invocation section 143 of the Constitution, which according to him requires investigation before impeachment.

‎”I hope you people understand the working of the Senate and the positions you are talking about. I am the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts.

“Every government expenditure falls on my table. If I have to do what I have to do. The President had a good intention of buying those equipment but the procedure was wrong and he has accepted that it was wrong.

“We have sworn to oath that we will uphold he decision of the constitution. A good intention of buying something and a procedure that is wrong. What do we do? The only thing that concern the President office is Section 143. If you check Section 143, it is a long process. The first thing you have to do is investigation and correspondences will be entered into.

“The President has to be written and reply. We have not reached the issue of impeachment. Nobody on the floor of the Senate moved motion that the President should be impeached.

“If the papers said somebody said the President should be impeached, it is out of ignorance with these ignorant youths that are misled by ignorant persons. It is unfortunate.

“I am proud to be a Senator. All revenues fall on my table. They should be proud that this is what it is. The Constitution is above every other person. We have not reached the point of impeachment that was why the Senate President said it should be referred to the judiciary so that they will advice on what to do.

“If is said the President should be impeached, them I am ignorant. Section 143 is a very long process. It will take a lot of time and actions to impeach the President. Move a motion for the President to be impeached, then I must be stupid. I only said invoke Section 143 so that processes should be followed”, Uroghide explained.