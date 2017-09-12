I didn’t consent to review of Olubadan Chieftaincy – Oba Adetunji

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has described as “untrue and unfounded” the statement credited to the Ibadan Elders’ Forum (IEF) that he consented to the review of Olubadan chieftaincy system carried out by the Oyo State Government.

The review has led to the promotion of 11 members of Olubadan-in-Council to beaded-crown wearing monarchs, and 22 Baales (village heads) to coronet wearing kings.

But eight members of the Olubadan-in-Council and 13 former Baales have been installed by Governor Abiola Ajimobi making a total of 21 new kings that are subject to Olubadan.

Director, Media and Public Affairs to Olubadan, Adeola Oloko, in a statement made available to journalists, in Ibadan, on Tuesday, noted that two Ibadan-based private radio stations – Lagelu and Splash FM, on Tuesday, quoted Amb. Olu Sanu-led IEF “who met with Olubadan as saying that Kabiyesi had consented to the elevation of the chiefs to kingship status, having now seen the light.”