The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2017 - I didn’t consent to review of Olubadan Chieftaincy – Oba Adetunji
12th September 2017 - Somali army regains control of border town after fierce fighting
12th September 2017 - Double your fight against crimes, AIG tasks Ogun police
12th September 2017 - Ruth Oniang’o wins 2017 Africa Food Prize
12th September 2017 - I want to leave behind a more effective, impactful Senate, says Saraki
12th September 2017 - US Consulate offers Afe Babalola varsity scholarship opportunities
12th September 2017 - Buhari commissions $150m feed mill in Kaduna
12th September 2017 - UN new sanctions on North Korea to choke economy
12th September 2017 - Benue police arrest suspected member of police killer’s gang
12th September 2017 - LG polls: Why we can’t hold polls now- Gov. Dickson
Home / National / I didn’t consent to review of Olubadan Chieftaincy – Oba Adetunji

I didn’t consent to review of Olubadan Chieftaincy – Oba Adetunji

— 12th September 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has described as “untrue and unfounded” the statement credited to the Ibadan Elders’ Forum (IEF) that he consented to the review of Olubadan chieftaincy system carried out by the Oyo State Government.

The review has led to the promotion of 11 members of Olubadan-in-Council to beaded-crown wearing monarchs, and 22 Baales  (village heads) to coronet wearing kings.

But eight members of the Olubadan-in-Council and 13 former Baales have been installed by Governor Abiola Ajimobi making a total of 21 new kings that are subject to Olubadan.

Director, Media and Public Affairs to Olubadan, Adeola Oloko, in a statement made available to journalists, in Ibadan, on Tuesday, noted that two Ibadan-based private radio stations – Lagelu and Splash FM, on Tuesday, quoted Amb. Olu Sanu-led IEF “who met with Olubadan as saying that Kabiyesi had consented to the elevation of the chiefs to kingship status, having now seen the light.”

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I didn’t consent to review of Olubadan Chieftaincy – Oba Adetunji

— 12th September 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has described as “untrue and unfounded” the statement credited to the Ibadan Elders’ Forum (IEF) that he consented to the review of Olubadan chieftaincy system carried out by the Oyo State Government. The review has led to the promotion of 11…

  • Double your fight against crimes, AIG tasks Ogun police

    — 12th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Adamu Ibrahim, has tasked the Ogun State Police Command to double its efforts in crime fighting and prevention. He added that the command must always endeavour to ensure the state, which according to him, has become the new industrial hub in…

  • I want to leave behind a more effective, impactful Senate, says Saraki

    — 12th September 2017

    Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, ahead of the resumption of the Senate from its annual recess, has stated that his focus since he assumed office as the presiding officer of the 8th Senate on the 9th of June 2015, has been to build an effective and efficient legislature that directly impacts the lives of all…

  • US Consulate offers Afe Babalola varsity scholarship opportunities

    — 12th September 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti The United States of America’s Consulate in Lagos yesterday extended a hand of academic fellowship and US fully funded scholarship opportunities to the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), in Ekiti State. Mrs. Dassi Sota, public Affairs officer of the US Consulate, Southern Nigeria, who led a team of the consulate’s officials…

  • Buhari commissions $150m feed mill in Kaduna

    — 12th September 2017

    From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, commissioned a new poultry feed mill worth $150 million in Kaduna State. The President, who inaugurated the plant located at Chikpiri Gabas village in Gwagwada area of the state, said it would not only add value to the diversification programme of his administration but would also assist…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share