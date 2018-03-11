The Sun News
Latest
11th March 2018 - I didn’t call for military coup – Ekweremadu
11th March 2018 - 11 killed in C’ Rivers in communal clashes
11th March 2018 - N’ Delta: Urhobo youths reaffirm commitment to peace initiatives
11th March 2018 - Taraba owes N19 billion in pensions, gratuities
11th March 2018 - Benue ready to receive Buhari
11th March 2018 - Access Bank offers instant jobs to 51 Gombe varsity first class graduates
11th March 2018 - Flour Mills commissions N50 billion Sunti Golden sugar estate in Niger
11th March 2018 - I will eradicate poverty when I return to power- Oni
11th March 2018 - Those calling for my sack want business as usual – Niger Delta adviser Boroh
11th March 2018 - U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Nigeria Monday
Home / National / I didn’t call for military coup – Ekweremadu

I didn’t call for military coup – Ekweremadu

— 11th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has distanced himself from an alleged statement insinuating that he was calling for a military takeovet in the country.

Ekweremadu who spoke over the weekend at the Diepreye Alaimeyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Onopa during a dinner hosted by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for members of rge Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, maintained that his commentd on the floor of the Senate were misconstrued.

While stressing that he would never make derogatory statements against the Nigerian military which he said remains one of the best fighting forces in the continent, the Senate number two man explained that statements made by lawmakers in the course of their duty should be situated within the proper context before any form of reaction.
According to him parliamentarians, have a duty to continue to defend democracy in the country, arguing that the difference between a democracy and a dictatorship is the parliament which should ordinarily provide direction for the sustenance of democracy.

Ekweremadu maintained that his remarks on the floor of the Senate chambers were to caution his colleague politicians to avoid the mistakes of the past which inevitably led to the abrupt end of the first republic.

“Before I close, let me just tell you one unfortunate incident that happened last week. We had one of our colleagues from Kogi who was hosting a constituency briefing and empowerment. He alleged that the government sponsored thugs to come and chase away people and destroy the programme and equipment he bought for his people.
We condemned such acts, especially where in a particular case, the property of a parliamentarian was destroyed. We condemned a case whereby parliamentarians were stopped from holding meetings and where a parliamentarian was stopped from coming to a state where he was governor for eight years.

“We warned that it was this kind of reckless abuse of power and impunity that scuttled our democracy earlier, especially in the first republic and I cautioned that politicians should not take things for granted.

“Of course, some people took it out of context and said I was calling for a military coup. I never called for a military coup. I never said the military was planning any coup. If you read some parts of the military statement, they admitted that my statement and contribution were only cautionary and that we were sincere, but they went as far as saying that the international community should ignore me”, Ekweremadu said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I didn’t call for military coup – Ekweremadu

— 11th March 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has distanced himself from an alleged statement insinuating that he was calling for a military takeovet in the country. Ekweremadu who spoke over the weekend at the Diepreye Alaimeyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, Onopa during a dinner hosted by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson for members of rge…

  • 11 killed in C’ Rivers in communal clashes

    — 11th March 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Eleven persons have been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Okwabang and Beebo communities of Boki East in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. While two persons were killed, on Friday, one each from both communities, nine Okuabang natives were hacked to death yesterday morning by Bebo guerrillas. The…

  • N’ Delta: Urhobo youths reaffirm commitment to peace initiatives

    — 11th March 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Urhobo youths, under the auspices of the Urhobo Security Network (USN), have reiterated support to the Federal Government’s peace initiatives aimed at creating an enabling environment for the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region. The youth body which affirmed its commitment in a communique issued at the end of a two-day…

  • Taraba owes N19 billion in pensions, gratuities

    — 11th March 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Taraba Chapter, said the state government was owing its 7,902 members over N19 billion in outstanding pensions and gratuities. The Union Chairman Hassan Abubakar, disclosed this in a communique issued in Jalingo at the end of its state executive council meeting. Abubakar, who lamented that the…

  • Benue ready to receive Buhari

    — 11th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State government has made adequate preparation to recieve, President Muhammadu Buhari to the state on Monday.  The State Governor Samuel Ortom while officially announcing the visit of the President to Benue State on Monday, 12th March, 2018 stated that during the visit the President would pay a courtesy call on the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share