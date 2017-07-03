I didn’t ask anyone to sue IGP, police, says Evans

By Christopher Oji

Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, has expressed shock over reports that he dragged the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, and the Nigeria Police to the court.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, had on Wednesday last week filed a suit on behalf of Evans, claiming that the suspect’s continued detention was an infringement on his fundamental human rights. He also demanded a N300 million compensation from the police for alleged unlawful detention of Evans.

Denying that he ever instituted a suit, Evans was quoted by a Lagos television station at the weekend as saying: “I am not aware of any lawyer coming for my release. It is not possible that any lawyer was contracted to sue the police or anybody. Who is the lawyer and where did I meet him? I did not brief any lawyer and no lawyer debriefed me.”

Continuing, Evans said: “The law suit may be from people who want to cause more trouble for me. Who told people I want to leave police custody? I want to remain with the police for sometime because people will be after me if I am released.”

Corroborating this, a senior police officer told Daily Sun: “That is the truth. Evans was not aware of the lawsuit. He did not send anyone to stand for him in court. Anyway, the lawyer did not tell anyone he was sent by Evans. He said Mr. Stephen Onwuamadike, Evans’ father, sent him.

“Well, we had made it clear that we have a court order to keep Evans for three months to enable us conclude investigation on his case, in and outside Nigeria. We learnt he has some mansions and hotels in South Africa, Ghana and Nigeria. We are still investigating. I don’t know why people won’t let the police do their job.”

The police had alleged that Evans’ gang members still at large wanted to use legal means to frustrate further investigation into the case.