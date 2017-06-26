“I did not say any such thing,” Finance Minister denies fake twitter post

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has denied ever insulting the Igbo people as reflected in a tweet.

She said in twitter handle that there is a “fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it.

“It’s nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing. Thank you.’’

“Every part of Nigeria is important to our financial system and our Economy, and as a Government we will support ALL to achieve their full potential.”

(Source: Today)