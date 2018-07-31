I did not follow Saraki to PDP, I’m a member of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi

Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed speculations that he has resigned his membership of the party.

He told newsmen at the APC secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday that report of his resignation trending in the media was not true.

He added that “there is no iota of truth in the report.”

The absence of the former Minister of Sports during the regular Monday meeting of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) fueled the speculations that he may have concluded arrangements to leave the party.

The anxiety over Abdullahi’s future with the ruling party was because of his closeness to the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, who announced his exit from the APC on Tuesday.

In his reaction to Saraki’s exit from the party, Abdullahi, however, said he was not considering leaving the party, stressing that “I came through the front door and will not go through the back door.”

Defending his absence at the NWC meeting, the APC spokesman said he actually notified the party’s national leadership of his absence from the meeting.

He said “it is not true that I have resigned and let me emphasis that there is no iota of truth in that report. I can understand where the speculation is coming from, perhaps because I was absent during the NWC meeting on Monday.

“However, the speculators didn’t know that I told my colleagues that I was away in Kwara State.

“I want to put it on record that I came through the front door and if I want to leave, I will leave through the front door.