I cried day my ex-husband remarried –Bidoun Okeowo

Sultry actress, Biodun Okeowo popularly known as Tolani Oshirin, is without doubt one of the hottest single mums in the entertainment industry.

But then, while talking about her past relationship recently, the delectable thespian revealed why she wept the day she learnt that her former husband had remarried.

Hear her: “I don’t regret leaving my ex. In fact, I don’t feel anything for him anymore. No pains, no regrets. He tried to get me back but I just couldn’t continue with him.

“The only day I felt bad and cried was the day I heard he has remarried. That he actually paid someone else’s bride price made me cry. In my case, my family members were begging him to come and pay.”

The wave-making actress has since learnt her lessons and is now looking out for certain criteria in any man she may want to have as a partner.

“Trust and God,” Okeowo intones, adding, “The man must be God fearing. Any marriage that has sincere trust and God will survive. The problem with actresses and their spouses is lack of trust. They feel whenever you step out for weeks for a shoot, some funny things happened along the way.

“The media too is not helping matters, they cook up all kinds of stories and your partner might swallow them hook, line and sinker. In fact, there was this story I read about myself; that my ex-husband chased me out of his house because of infidelity. I was surprised because such a thing never happened. If it did, he wouldn’t have come back begging to reconcile with me. I never cheated on my ex for once. I might be temperamental but not a cheat. Those kinds of fake news break homes.”