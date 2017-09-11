The Sun News
Home / Cover / I considered going on exile – Buhari

I considered going on exile – Buhari

— 11th September 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed thanks to God for improved rainy season for two consecutive years, resulting in good harvest, confessing that he would have gone on exile if it was the other way round.

Speaking when he recieved the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, in the Aso Presidential Villa Abuja.

The president said if this year’s harvest were not good he was considering which country to run to.

“We know our limitations we have to continue to strengthen our constitution, to strengthen the resolve of our people to live together, work together.

“We are lucky this year that last year and this year the rainy season is good. If it were not good I must confide in you that I was considering which country to run to. But God answered the prayers of many Nigerians the rainy season last year was good and this year with the report I’m getting is good. We thank God for that otherwise there would have been a lot of problems in this country.”

He noted that the mismanagement of national resources over years was responsible for the current economic woes in the country.

He said that he will continue to pursue programmes and projects that will better the lives of Nigerians.

Buhari stated that Nigeria should be able to use its population strength of being the largest black nation in the world to its advantage.

On the general security situation in the country, the president said all hands are on deck to completely secure Nigeria so as to develop it further.

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, while thanking God for bringing the president back in sound health, urged him to tighten really get down to work in the leadership of the country.

He said with a monarch from each geo-political zone assuring Buhari of their support, he should take the comments as honest and the tonic he needs to work hard for the nation.

He said: “We will continue to preach peace and stability, justice, transparency and accountability and anti corruption.”

The Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunnusi, who spoke for the South West monarchs joined his colleagues in thanking God for the same return of Buhari and for restoring his health.

“From south west we thank God for your life and we pledge to support you from our communities because we are closer to our people. We will continue to preach to our people that we should continue to foster peace in our country, we will continue to caution our youths against hate speeches. We cannot leave the development of the country all to the government but we have to work hand in hand. We assure you that we support all your initiatives.”

Speaking for the North West, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, said the traditional rulers identify with Buhari’s commitment to national security.

The Jaja of Opobo spoke for the South South zone and said they “remain commited to the president’s  programmes.

“We know there is tension here and there but as traditional rulers we don’t eat politics. The economy has to be fixed. Coming from the region that produces the main stay of the economy, even though the country will soon diversify the economy, before we diversify let’s protect the one that we still have. We are pleased to work for peace and stability of the region so that we can all see the benefits of the commodity.”

For the North Central, Gbom Gwom Jos, Jacob Buba Gyang, also thanked God for bringing the president back to celebrate.

According to him, “The issues of health and security are not things to play politics eith but issues we should put heads together so that the country can progress.

“We commend your efforts on security and agriculture.

“Few days ago just when we thought peace had returned to the plateau, it was truncated with the attack on Ancha village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, leading to 20 deaths.”

He commended the Buhari for ordering the security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks and the reasons for the attack.”

And for the South East, Chairman of South East Traditional Council, Eberechi Dike, said, “Our hearts are full of joy that you are back. You shook our hands when you came in and that shows you believe in one Nigeria. We prayed for you and you are back. We prayed for you because your agenda for Nigeria is good.

“As your children when we cry it is for you to ask us to stop crying that you will fix whatever is making us cry like the bad roads.”

Speaking for North East, the Lamido Adamawa, said Nigerians are happy to have the president back to the country in good health. “God brought you back to Nigeria and we are all very happy. We will continue to pray for God to strengthen you more and give you the courage to continue to do more for the country.”

