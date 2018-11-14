Rita Okoye

Affluent musicians hardly play by the rules when it comes to women. They seem to have the world at their beck and call, that, women to them, are a dime a dozen.

Even Wizkid once confessed that he’s incapable of loving one woman because he has so many he loves and who love him. Veteran fuji maestro Alhaji Ayinla Kollinton also confirmed that it is almost imposible for a musician to have one wife or a woman in his life. But for Dubai-based musician, actor and international businessman, Badmus Akeem O, known in the industry as Baddy Oosha, the reverse is the case as one woman he loved has left his heart forever entrapped.

In a chat with The Sun, Baddy Oosha admitted it is hard for a musician to keep his mind on the craft because of distractions from women, saying if you don’t go to them, they will come to you.

“They are the ones rushing us. I must agree it is very difficult to avoid women. Going to different countries and meeting different people makes it very hard.

“As for me, I don’t have a woman in my life for now. The last one I had ended in disaster. She deserted me and I am yet to get over it. She broke my heart, so, women are out for now for me,” he said.

Handsome, rich and on top of his game, it is almost unbelievable that this young man who has contributed to the success of many street artistes in Nigeria could have his heartbroken by a woman instead of the other way round.

“ I wish I was the one who broke her heart but the truth is, she was the one who broke my heart. If I had broken her heart it would have been very sweet for me and I would even be hailing myself by now but it happened otherwise.

“I don’t want to go into much details because I have to respect the fact that we’ve had good times together.

“I guess my fault was getting carried away with beauty and all. Right now all I look for in my woman is the good heart,” he offered.

On how he ventured into music-making, he said;

“The very first day I recorded a song, it wasn’t planned. I visited my mom and a producer around there came to the house to beg me to visit their studio to see what it looks like so I could advertise for my friends to record with them because they knew I was close to many artistes.

“Getting there a guy was recording and he couldn’t even take 4-bars for like 4-hours. I was like “Guy, are you sure you’re an artiste”, and he angrily answered me saying ‘If you think its easy, come and record yours.’

“So, I said excuse me and entered the studio boot and trust me within 30 minutes I came up with my first single ‘Esemi’.

“I didn’t even wanna release it because at the end of the day I’m not an artiste. But I shared it with a friend of mine, Toni Payne, and she said ‘Baddy, you can actually do this.’

“She released the song, not me. She did the poster too. Big shout out to Tony Payne. She encouraged me and released the song.

“She’s part of those that encouraged me though. Her encouragement made me want to do more. I’m actually a film producer and actor. I also own a record label. ‘Esemi’ is credited to me; it’s on iTunes and all blogs”, he concluded.