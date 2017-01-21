The Sun News
Home / Cover / Entertainment / National / I can’t find love –Tayo Sobola, actress

I can’t find love –Tayo Sobola, actress

— 21st January 2017

By RITA OKOYE

Business savvy, Tayo Sobola best known by her stage name Sotayo Gaga is an actress, model and film producer who made name in Yoruba flicks like Arewa Onijogbon and Copper Jide among others. The actress cum movie maker attended Olabisi Onabanjo University where she bagged a degree in Public Administration. The star of Aba Ikilo who also obtained a diploma in Law from the Lagos State University and rated as one of the hottest Yoruba actresses in recent times is an indigene of Ogun State, admits she is restless and versatile. True love, according to her exists only in the dictionary. In this chat with The Entertainer, the sexy actress opens up her relationship and career.

You are such a lively person. You got everybody cracking up just before this interview commenced but we don’t know you to be this friendly. What’s up?

Why do people see me that way? I don’t understand why people see me like that. I’m just me. I can be funny at times. If you know me well, you would know Sotayo plays a lot.

In view of your jocular nature, how do you relate with your subordinates at work?

I relate with everybody well; I might not wear that look most times. However, people look at me from afar and draw conclusions but I am just like this. Most times I don’t even remember I do movies (laughter).

With all that you do, how do you find time to relax?

I won’t lie to you; the only time I relax is when I ‘run’ out of Nigeria. Every now and then, I run away in order to get some rest. Even at that I still don’t get time to relax because my ‘head’ is always everywhere.

Where is your favourite getaway destination?

I don’t have a favourite destination. Everywhere I go is like home for me. However, when I am not in Nigeria, I’m in London or America. It is like home-away-from-home situation for me.

How does your man cope with your busy schedule? 

He understands. And the good thing is that he is a flexible person too. He can be anywhere at any time.

Is he into entertainment too?

Never! He’s not.

So you can’t marry an entertainer?

No way!

What are your reasons?

I understand the nature of our job and for a man to want to understand a lady who is into entertainment is a whole lot of work. So, you can imagine two entertainers in a home? It is not possible. Ko le werk. One should be able to bend for the other. One should be able to calm the other down. But when both of you are hot at the same time, it is nonsense because there will be problem.

I notice there’s a ring on your finger, is Sotayo engaged?

I am engaged. And that is all you need to know for now.

What is your definition of love?

I don’t know anything called love. I just know it is in the dictionary. There’s no love anywhere. Love is L.O.V.E. That’s all I know.

In that case, what was the attraction to him?

Abeg leave that thing, dem dey sell ring na. If the man misbehaves, you sell the ring, chop the money and walk away. Ladies should stop receiving cheap rings. Receive the one you can sell when the man messes up.

While wearing the engagement ring, do men still make advances at you?

That is normal. Even a blind person gets advances from men all the time. So, let’s not talk about love.

What is the one thing you cannot restrain yourself from doing?

Ahh my phones… I am addicted to my phones. I cannot stop pressing my phone for one minute and I enjoy it.

What is that one thing you can’t be caught wearing?

I doubt if there is anything I can’t wear. I wear just about anything because I know how to always make it work for me.

What is your favorite fashion accessory?

Wow, I love wristwatches. Even if I have a million wristwatches, I will still buy (more).

What plans do you have for 2017?

I want to do triple of what I did last year. I don’t know how it would happen but I know it would happen. I am that person who sets targets. So, whatever I must have done last year, I want to do more this year.

 In a nutshell, who is Sotayo?

This is just me. I am in my early 30s and I’m from Ogun State. Everything about me is out there. I am just a very free-spirited person.

1 Comment

  1. AZZO 21st January 2017 at 10:49 am
    Reply

    Next time you want to post your picture, please do it very naked – no bras no pants so that potential husbands can check you out properly. Open up so that we can see your breasts and sex organ and then potential husbands will approach you and test these things one after the other in the comfort of your palace home or any other place of your choice. You ashawo bastard. You are looking for husband abi, keep dressing like that for members of the public and you will find one soon – idiot.

