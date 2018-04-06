The Sun News
Nigerians must take special interest in their environment –Shodex Gardens’ Adekoya

When many of his contemporaries would have rolled out the drums to celebrate their birthdays, visionary landscaper and environmentalist, Olusola Adekoya, chairman/chief executive officer, Shodex Gardens and Shodex Beautification Landmark Limited, Lagos, has chosen to commemorate his 56th birthday in a unique way, by celebrating the environment.

Shodex Gardens, located under the Anthony Bridge, has for over a decade occupied a pride of place in Lagos as a reputable park and tourist center.

Adekoya, the celebrant, dedicated three days, March 20, 21 and 22, 2018 to cleaning the streets of Lagos with his staff and family members, hosted children from various schools in Lagos to botanical education, and gathered landscapers, environmentalists, climate change experts to a full day colloquium on greenery, climate change, arts and life at his Shodex Gardens.

Themed: “Greening: A Major Solution to Climate Change”, the programme was graced by students from secondary and tertiary educational institutions from Lagos and Ogun States; staff of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), members of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation, and members of Nigeria Society For Environmental Conservation. Foremost environmentalist and natural resources development expert, Dr David Olajide Oladipo delivered the keynote address while Professor Adebola Ade Kukoyi, an environmentalist, was the chairman of the occasion.

Other special guests include General Manager of LASPARK, Mrs. Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, Mr. Tokunbo Sogade, Secretary to the Lagos State Association of Landscaper; Elder Moses Adelowokan, and former President, Nigerian Institute of Landscape Horticulturists among others.

In his address, Oladipo commended the celebrant for choosing a topical issue that is negatively and positively affecting humanity globally. “I commend my brother, Sola Adekoya whom we all call Shodex for appreciating the challenges being faced in Nigeria and across the world over the climate change and other environmental problems. Unlike others who would have rolled out the drums, Shodex chose to be modest by using his birthday celebration to add value to his environment,” he said.

While thanking all the guests at the occasion, Adekoya called on Nigerians to take special interest in their environment. “You are as good as your environment. We must care for our environment in terms of cleanliness, purification of the oxygen we take in. I have spent the last 30 years of my life protecting nature and creating a green environment. I challenge all of you to start a revolution in the green environment, as there is more to be done,” he stated.

Share