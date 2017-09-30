I can’t date lazy, pompous men –Belinda Effah, actress

Cross River State-born actress, Belinda Effah, can never date lazy and pompous men. This much she revealed to Inside Nollywood during a recent encounter.

According to the pretty movie star, lazy and pompous men are not on her list of marriageable men. Hear her: “Lazy and pompous men really turn me off. I can’t deal with such kind of people, neither would I date any of them.’”

Ms. Effah also has a word for her colleagues currently facing domestic violence in their respective homes. “I stand against domestic violence. If a man hits you once, he will hit you again. Don’t let it happen. I am against divorce but if a man hits a woman, I advise she separates from him for a while for him to return to his right senses.’’

While her friends and colleagues are venturing into fashion and beauty businesses early this year, Belinda Effah took the bulls by the horn and launched a foodstuff store.

She reveals what prompted such move: “It is important to not depend on just one source of income. It’s very limiting. I have always been very business conscious. I was just waiting for the right time to establish something. I am also equally passionate about food. Food is a basic necessity. I love to work legit for my money, earn money the right way.”