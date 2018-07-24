– The Sun News
Latest
24th July 2018 - Okorocha boasts as APC picks new chairman
24th July 2018 - Coomassie: Dickson condoles with IGP
24th July 2018 - Akwa Ibom: Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District not neglected – Commissioner
24th July 2018 - C’ River’s Cocoa processing plant ready soon – Ayade
24th July 2018 - Edo revokes N863m market contract
24th July 2018 - JUST IN: Drama as police block Saraki’s convoy
24th July 2018 - JUST IN: DSS, police occupy Ekweremadu’s house, may arrest him
24th July 2018 - Buhari meets Kwankwaso in Aso Rock
24th July 2018 - South East senators’ fury over Buhari’s appointments
24th July 2018 - Oyo 2019: Akintola assures Ogbomosho, Oke Ogun of job creation
Home / Cover / National / I can’t stay in a party that criminalises opposition voices – Saraki
SARAKI

I can’t stay in a party that criminalises opposition voices – Saraki

— 24th July 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki has given a green signal that he is dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He said he could no longer stay in a party that criminalises opposition voices and take injustice to another height.

He also stated that the invitation to him by the Police to report to a station in Guzape over the Offa robbery investigation was a mere afterthought which was designed to achieve political purpose.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, late Monday night, stated that he has it on good authority that the Police had already decided on the suspects to arraign in court in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Wednesday, based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mohammed U.E. and that the turn around to invite him was a ploy aimed at scoring cheap political points.

“I have been reliably informed that the police invitation was planned by IG as a ploy to stop an alleged plan by some Senators and House of Representatives members from defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was also said that if I was detained between Tuesday and Wednesday, that will abort the so-called defection plan.

“While I continue to maintain that the issue of my position on the 2019 elections is not a personal decision for me alone to make, it should be noted that all these concoctions and evil plot cannot deter me. Those behind this fresh assault will fail as I have nothing to do with the robbery incident or any criminal matter for that matter.

“I am aware that following a request made by the Police on June 13, 2018 to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Federation had written a legal advice  dated June 22, 2018, in which he stated on page 5, paragraph (f) that “For the Senate President and the Kwara State Governor, this office is unable to establish from the evidence in the interim report a nexus between the alleged office and the suspects”.

“The Police have obviously corrupted and politicized their investigations into the Offa robbery incident. They have turned it into an instrument for the party in power to suppress perceived opponents, witch-hunt issue for blackmailing people from freely choosing which platform on which they want to pursue their ambition and a matter for harassing the people whose exit from APC would harm the chances of the party in the forthcoming elections.

READ ALSO: Osun guber: SSG resigns, picks ADP ticket

“I want to make it apparent that I have no hand in either the robbery incident or any criminal activity. The Police in their haste to embarrass me sent the invitation to me at 8:00p.m. and requested that I report to the station by 8:00a.m. tomorrow morning. This obviously demonstrated their desperation as I do not see why they are now in a hurry.

“They also stated in today’s letter that because in my response of June 7, 2018 to their own letter written on June 4, 2018, I stated that I was responding simply to the contents of the letter and that the full text of the statement made by the arrested suspects which they claimed indicted me was not made available to me, they were now including the suspects statements in the current letter. Yet, instead of including the suspects’ statements, they only attached two copies of my own letter to the invitation. No suspect statement was made available.

“This plot aimed at compelling me and my associates to stay in a party where members are criminalised without just cause, where injustice is perpetrated at the highest level and where there is no respect for constitutionalism is an exercise in futility and it will fail.

“Once again, my confidence in God and our judicial system remains intact and unshaken. The truth shall also prevail in this case”, he stated.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

2 Comments

  2. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 24th July 2018 at 7:43 am
    Reply

    Undemocratic party does not want any opposition voices in NIGERIA. Undemocratic party is more deadliest and more devilish than the real Devil himself!

    Undemocratic party is so uncivilized with party policy and governance, so myopic minded and unreasonable with the suffering NIGERIANS who loose their lives and prosperities under politically masterminded and sponsored killings!

    Undemocratic party do criminalize armless organization in the country and keep silent on the on-going politically masterminded and sponsored Fulani’s herdsmen deadliest terrorists activities of mindless, senseless and heartless killings accross NIGERIA, as an extension of Boko-Haran terrorism activities!

    APC, the “all promises concealed” party is highly undemocratic and uncivilized witch-hunting of the opposition vioces party in NIGERIA!

    Anyone that decides to dump the APC witch-hunting of the opposition vioces party, is not to be much blamed!

  4. AK UROSS 24th July 2018 at 8:42 am
    Reply

    “Once again, my confidence in God and our judicial system remains intact and unshaken. The truth shall also prevail in this case” You are right Saraki, God has already vindicated you. No shaken.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOROCHA

Okorocha boasts as APC picks new chairman

— 24th July 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri After series of crises that marred the congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State,  the party, on Monday, elected a new state Chairman, Daniel Nwafor. Governor Rochas Okorocha, however, boasted that the election  was a   legitimate exercise, unlike the previous one. Chairman of the  congress committee,  Ojo Adesayo, in…

  • DICKSON

    Coomassie: Dickson condoles with IGP

    — 24th July 2018

    Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has commiserated with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim  Idris, on the death of former IGP, Ibrahim Coomassie. The governor said the late IGP was one of the finest in the history of policing in Nigeria. While praying God for the repose of his soul, Dickson, who himself…

  • IKOT ELPENE

    Akwa Ibom: Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District not neglected – Commissioner

    — 24th July 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo The Akwa Ibom State Government has debunked allegation that Governor Udom Emmanuel administration has neglected Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in terms development. A former deputy governor of the state, Chris Ekpenyong, had, last week, during the second term endorsement of Emmanuel and Senator Godswill Akpabio by the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial…

  • AYADE

    C’ River’s Cocoa processing plant ready soon – Ayade

    — 24th July 2018

    Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has expressed satisfaction with ongoing work at the 30,000 tonnes per annum cocoa processing plant in Ikom. Ayade, who was excited by the delivery of equipment for the plant, said the factory will soon be ready for commissioning. “I am really impressed. As you can see, intellectual money…

  • EDO

    Edo revokes N863m market contract

    — 24th July 2018

    The Edo State Government has revoked the N863.7 million Edaiken Modern Market awarded to Prane Business Integrated Ltd. in October 2014 under the Public Private Partnership (PPP). Under the said concession agreement, Pane Integrated Limited was expected to design, build, operate and transfer 1,955 units of shop after 25 years. The contract was expected to…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share