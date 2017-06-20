The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - I believe in the Nigeria dream – Echendu
20th June 2017 - Oyo Assembly laments spate of flooding in Ibadan
20th June 2017 - BREAKING: Obanikoro finally joins APC
20th June 2017 - Global shortage of pilots could hinder airlines’ growth
20th June 2017 - FGM: Monarch drums support for Ebonyi Gov’s wife campaign
20th June 2017 - N541b loan: Fresh fears over job loss as Etisalat changes shareholders
20th June 2017 - Carla Fendi, face of famous Italian luxury brand, dies at 79
20th June 2017 - Nigeria home to all Nigerians, Okorocha tells Northern youths
20th June 2017 - FG to create jobs through dry ports – Amaechi
20th June 2017 - Cholera kills 1,146 in Yemen – WHO
Home / Features / I believe in the Nigeria dream – Echendu

I believe in the Nigeria dream – Echendu

— 20th June 2017

Having made huge inroads into British offshore oil and gas industry through the provision of logistics and other services to the industry, UK trained Nigerian/British Engineer, Echendu Ndubuisi Endy, opens up on his upcoming Nigeria office and plans for the Nigerian market.

 

Your Nigerian office in Port Harcourt will be opening in the coming months and Nigerians are excited that one of their own is returning home to boost the economy. Can you please shed more light into what Echendu Oli and Gas is into generally?

Our plan is to open up the Nigerian market by first of all starting off our Port Harcourt office and being able to build our warehouses and workshops. That is what we have in mind. But talking about oil and gas for now, our major work actually, we are into oil drilling, both onshore and offshore. We also supply oil drilling tools to many oil and gas companies. We are into different oil and gas services and I can assure you that Echendu Oil and Gas is coming to help give Nigerian economy the much needed face lift and support at a time like this when our government is craving for more local content to be integrated into the economy.

Nigeria is currently going through rough patches economically; does that really give you cause for worry as an investor?

Basically we want to fully establish in Nigeria. We don’t really know fully what the situation is now in the country but we are positive that things will pick up in the coming months. We are trying to be able to come into the market and see what it offers. We are praying that all things work according to our plans so that pretty soon we can get into the market.

Shell and Chevron are known to be the leading international Oil and Gas companies in Africa. Looking at Nigeria with her large market, how will Echendu Oil and gas leverage on the presence of Shell and Chevron?

We are talking to Shell and Chevron. We are opposite Shell and we would like to have deals with them since we are a new company in Nigeria. We believe such collaboration will surely be of mutual benefit to both Shell and Echendu Oil and Gas. We are not new in the business, so coming to Nigeria is expected to be a good omen for us as we intend to pick up fast in the market.

You are much aware of demands from local communities. What are those things in the pipelines for these communities in terms of social amenities?

In terms of social amenities, I want to state clearly here that we have lots of plans in terms of social amenities for the community where we will be operating from. As a young man, there was a time in my life I had to go through it all. I have always longed to offer good jobs to youths. I have a vision of running a foundation for men and women whose children are struggling to get to the top. We have the schools and other stuff around and all of these need our support to keep lives going. It is a thing we have to go about gradually, it is a thing I have to do.

Finally, one must commend your courage for opting to start-up from Nigeria instead of Ghana, indeed charity does really begin at home.
Yeah! Coming to Nigeria to launch is all about respect for my country. I have respect for this great nation that has continued to move in the face of recession. Coming back to Africa, we got a license to launch in Ghana but I said it is important I respect my country Nigeria. We will start up from there before we are able to launch a branch in Ghana. Nigeria will be our main base for Africa and we will take on from there.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oyo Assembly laments spate of flooding in Ibadan

— 20th June 2017

From: Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The Oyo State House of Assembly at Tuesday’s plenary, bemoaned flooding in some areas in Ibadan, the state capital. The Assembly then ordered the state’s Ministry of Environment, Oyo State Emergency Management Agency, OYSEMA and fire brigade to salvage the situation. The flood which wrecked havoc in some parts of Ibadan…

Share

  • BREAKING: Obanikoro finally joins APC

    — 20th June 2017

    A former Minister of State for Defence and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Musiliu Obanikoro, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Obanikoro announced his defection at a press conference, in Lagos, on Tuesday. He was received by a former chieftain of the PDP, Lukman Ajose, who recently defected to the APC….

    Share

  • Global shortage of pilots could hinder airlines’ growth

    — 20th June 2017

    The worldwide commercial aviation industry would need an extra 255,000 pilots by 2027 to sustain its rapid growth according to a 10-year forecast published by training company CAE Inc. More than half of the required pilots have not yet begun training, the report adds, storing up potential problems as the industry braces for an increase…

    Share

  • FGM: Monarch drums support for Ebonyi Gov’s wife campaign

    — 20th June 2017

    A traditional ruler in Ebonyi State, Ezego Moses Okafor-Ngele, has called on Nigerians to support the campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the country. Okafor-Ngele, traditional ruler of Ishiagu autonomous community in Ivo Local Government Area of the state, made the commendation while speaking, on Tuesday, in Ishiagu. He lauded the efforts of the…

    Share

  • N541b loan: Fresh fears over job loss as Etisalat changes shareholders

    — 20th June 2017

    From: Olabisi Olaleye With the announcement by Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited also known as Etisalat Nigeria of its shareholding restructuring, the telecoms industry has been smitten with fear due to a looming massive job loss. It was feared that most staff in all the telco’s  offices across the country may further be pruned to…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share