I bear no grudge against Amosun, says Sen. Adeola

— 4th November 2017

 

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Senator representing Lagos West at the National Assembly, Solomon Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, has declared that he bears no grudge with the Governor Ibikunle Amosun. Rather, he only differed with the governor in political ideology and belief.

Adeola, who insisted that he did not obstruct the $350 million loan request from the World Bank by Ogun State Government, spoke in Ilaro at a meeting with the leadership of a socio-political group, Ogun West Consultative Forum, on his plan to run for the governorship of the state in 2019.

According to the federal lawmaker, he remained an asset to Ogun State and declared that it was high time the Yewa-Awori extraction, where he hails from, produced the governor.

He said, “Let me put it on notice: I don’t have any grudge against the current governor. We still met at Senate President Bukola Saraki daughter’s wedding last week and we exchanged pleasantries. But on political ideology and belief, there might be differences which is not out of place.

“I want to assure you that I will not be a governor that will be secluded but a governor that will be all-inclusive. I have a 20-year economic ruling plan for our dear state.

“There have been rumours flying around. I want to say I did not collude with Lagos State government to stop what belongs to Ogun State from being paid. Last week Wednesday, the $350million loan request was brought forward at the floor of the Senate suggesting that nobody is stopping it.

“I support states to seek financial assistance but not through incessant borrowing. Proper financial planning is needed to secure the future of our state.”

He, however, observed that Ogun had failed to take advantage of its proximity to Lagos assuring to bridge the gap and improve his home state’s revenue profile when elected.

“The breakthrough that Lagos is enjoying today, I was part of it. We have the highest number of industries in Ogun State. Last year figures show that Lagos State generated N328billion and Ogun state generated N72billion and we are second on the list. How do we reconcile that? That means something must be wrong,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the forum’s President, Chief Kayode Ajibola, said it was imperative for Yewa-Awori people to rally round and work towards actualising the dream of ruling the state.

He also urged all political parties to pick their governorship candidates from Ogun West in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

 

Post Views: 3
Share

