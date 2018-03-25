The Sun News
I was stupefied, what was Rick doing here? I turned to Jasmine just in time to see her wink at Rick. Oh so this is a set up. “Jasmine when you are both done with your mutual admiration thingy let me know when the Doctor is coming in,” I said coldly, really pissed now that I realise I was tricked into coming to this House. “Calm down ‘cat’, you can’t frighten us with that look.

You’re not a headmistress and we are not your students!” Rick said cockily with a half-smile. Is he freaking kidding me? As for Jasmine she will get her just punishment and I know just the right way to punish her. “Tobs did you honestly believe I will do a breast job? I am super comfy with my looks girl; breasts, hips, ass et al. You should know that about me by now,” Jasmine said strutting haughtily before me.

I gave her a dirty look; I will save the rest for later. “Alright love birds, curtains are drawn, time to take a bow. Talk to you later sugar,” Jasmine said laughing unperturbed by my thunderous expression, she blew me a kiss. After she left the atmosphere changed and I felt suffocated.

I stood up to go stand by the window overlooking the courtyard my bunched shoulders telling its own story. “Why did you do this Rick? Was the slap you gave Dennis not enough for you? Since I am a juicy morsel you both need to fight over” I hissed angrily. “Tobs, I am sorry about what happened at the Valentine Ball,” Rick said quietly. “What I did was inexcusable,” he said, his voice contrite and sober. My mind wondered to Sotonye, Ricks’ Babymama and all I had to endure because of his dilly dallying. The truth is Dennis came into my life because Rick couldn’t decide on who he wanted between I and Sotonye.

I still remember vividly how I met Dennis in the elevator of a prestigious hotel when I was going out on my own to mark my birthday after Rick had disappointed me yet again because of Sotonye.

The truth is I am tired of playing second fiddle and that seems to be all Rick has to offer. I always felt it was wrong for any girl to double date, now finding myself in that boat that is not of my own making angered me. I now have a better understanding of why some girls get into double dating.

The ‘evil’ some men do, I thought in disgust. I am a one man woman but when you shower your affections on a man and he sees you as an option you are forced to look elsewhere even with that I have not been able to commit to Dennis because of my ‘strong’ feelings for Rick. “Tobs, can we go out to dinner?” I heard Rick ask. Hell no, that was not going to happen. “You took your sweet time Rick; it’s been how many weeks now? Any way right now my mind is focused on DVA.” I said succinctly.

DVA means Domestic Violence Anonymous and it’s the support Group I run for those going through domestic abuse through the Warien Rose Foundation, every last Monday of the month at Golden Tulip Festac by 11.00am. “Tobs I need to see you,” Rick said sounding suspiciously like he was pleading. The great and mighty Rick cannot be beseeching me, I thought.

The truth is I am tired of living like this; on one hand is Rick and the other Dennis; both are powerful men, top in their professions, Greek gods, filthy rich, chivalrous and very eloquent. I am naturally attracted to articulate people and they both meet ‘my spec’. I guess that is why it is so confusing.

My heart says Rick but my head says Dennis. Rick has baggage; yeah you got that right Sotonye! His ex-girlfriend slash Babymama while Dennis has none but both men worship the ground I walk on; more Dennis than Rick though because there will have been no Babymama drama and he would have been able to keep his zipper up if Rick loved me that much.

