Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, disclosed that despite his age and achievements, he was yet to be computer literate.

Obasanjo, gave this disclosure in his remarks at the opening of a two-day robotics workshop for elementary, secondary and university students in Nigeria.

The workshop, organised by the Public Affairs Section of the United States Consulate General Lagos and RoboRave International, USA, had over 300 students from 22 schools, from five states, participating at the event, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.