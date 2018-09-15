I Agree, Udom Must Go…!

Those who dislike Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State insist that he “must go”. And I agree. Why not? No need arguing with the majority, unless you want some of them to start trekking from Uyo to Lagos – to prove their point. So, Udom must go…!

You see, there are those who argue that the “fine-face; no pimple” governor commonly called Udom has failed. But they forget to mention the class he failed in. One smart alec said Udom has never attempted to stroll from his parlour to the wife’s kitchen. In a heated argument with a madman, the other day, the guy asked: “Has he ever trekked for 800 metres? That is the only yardstick for a second term that I know of. If you doubt me, ask APC and Garuba Shehu.”

Well, those who admire Udom say he “passed” from the primary school and is seeking an admission into the secondary school. “Udom has done very well. As SSG under former Gov. Godswill Akpabio, he started kindergarten. In his first term as governor, Udom was in the primary school of politics, where he was said to have been teleguided by Akpabio. Now, he wants to be his own man – in the secondary school of his political life”, my grandma said. However, both sides of the divide agree on one thing – Udom must go…!

Whether Udom has done well or not depends on who is talking. The pre-Warsaw battle is between those currently “chopping” and those who have just been prematurely retired from the “wackies”. Those who have been starving, like me, are so weak that they can’t join the noisemaking. OK, medical personnel; idiots like me, who fall ill so often, and; those who work in the Jubilee Syringe factor in ONNA have marked Udom high. So also those who eat plenty of meat and end up requiring toothpicks. Some parents argue that but for Udom’s pencils, their children probably wouldn’t have gone to school. Workers in the metering company as well as energy experts argue that Udom’s industrialisation project is gathering appreciable momentum. Conclusion? Udom must go…!