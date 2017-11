Victoria Inyama-Okri was a popular face in Nollywood before relocating to the United Kingdom a few years ago. But despite living abroad, the actress says she hasn’t missed out much.

Hear her: “The fact that I don’t live in Nigeria anymore doesn’t mean that I have missed a lot in the entertainment world. I’m grateful for everything. I feature in movies every now and then. Acting is still my passion; I may not be a full time actress. I try to give my best whenever I get a good script.

To be honest, I have not missed out on anything. We grow and evolve. As a Nigerian actress in the Diaspora, I’m doing just fine.”