Home / Business / Hyundai Tucson ranked Most Dependable SUV

Hyundai Tucson ranked Most Dependable SUV

— 5th March 2018

Hyundai’s Tucson received the distinct honour of most dependable SUV by J.D. Power in their 2018 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). The annual Vehicle Dependability Study shows Tucson ranked highest in its class, beating out leading competitors.

The Tucson offers sporty styling, outstanding efficiency and cutting-edge safety technologies. The Hyundai Santa Fe also ranked second in its segment.

 “In one of the most competitive segments in the industry, Tucson places highest in its class,” said Barry Ratzlaff, vice president of customer satisfaction, Hyundai Motor America. “Hyundai is committed to providing customers with high-value vehicles that withstand the test of time. The quality and dependability of our models is important to reassuring owners that we care about their Hyundai experience beyond their initial purchase at the dealership. The results for Santa Fe and Tucson show, as our CUV lineup expands, long-term quality will be a real strength for us.”

The study, now in its 29th year, examines problems experienced during the past 12 months by original owners of 2015 model-year vehicles. Overall dependability is determined by the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100), with a lower score reflecting higher quality. The study covers 177 specific problems grouped into eight major vehicle categories.

Huyndai vehicles are provided in the local market by Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited, a division of the Stallion Motors.

