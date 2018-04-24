The Sun News
Hyundai Nigeria begins month-long car care clinic

— 24th April 2018

Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited (HMNL) has urged customers to take advantage of its comprehensive 30-day service campaign, beginning April 16, 2018 to tune-up their vehicles and avoid undue cessations and unwarranted cost implications.

The company’s Head of Service, Srinivas Jayaram made this plea in Lagos at the inauguration of Hyundai inclusive vehicle maintenance tagged ‘Hyundai car care clinic.’
Intended for vehicle owners and fleet managers, including Hyundai commercial vehicles, Mr. Jayaram said the promotional routine vehicle upkeep would help customers appreciate Hyundai drivingexperience and the dealership’s commitment to the brand.

He said up to 25 percent discount on value added services, including 20 percent discount on mechanical repairs, as well as 20 percent discount on body repair parts and 10 percent discount on labour charges, would be permitted during the campaign, which also offers free 25-point-checkup.

The sequence of checkup, according to Mr. Jayaram also includes free engine diagnosis with report, battery test with report, a/c gas quality, wiper blade replacement, body damage and generous brake assessments.

Customers can also take advantage of special prices on upholstery cleaning, engine steam wash, wheel alignment and balancing as well as body wax, the HMNL head of service assured.
“The Hyundai ‘Car Care Clinic’ is a rare opportunity fordesiring customers’ to tune-up their vehicles to avoid undue cessations and unwarranted cost implications.”

Also adding that the dealership understands the evolving needs and preferences of Hyundai, HMNL’s head of service cautionedthat“theservice campaign is pertinent to 2015 and prior models,and subject to part availability.”
Whilst the offer may be accessed at Hyundai facilities in Abuja and Port-Harcourt, customers in and around Lagos are to use the Orile, Ijesha workshops as well as the Hyundai Commercial Vehicle Centre at Isolo.

“Our obligation at HMNL is to make ownership of Hyundai vehicles an enjoyable experience and we recognize the importance of excellence both in quality of our vehicles and in after sales service,” Mr. Jayaram said.

He said the company has dependablyretrained its service technicians in multiple auto repair disciplines and acquaint them extensively in Hyundai cutting-edge and ever changing technology and, “we are proud to say we have some of the best technicians that are trained to handle complex auto repair jobs.”

A wholly subsidiary of Stallion Motors, HMNL is the local custodian and Hyundai Motor Companycertified dealership in Nigeria.

