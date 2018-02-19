Hyundai brand, Sonata recognised for long-term ownership value

Having already been recognised for its innovative design and leading safety features in recent months, the all new Hyundai Sonata now has been awarded Kelley Blue Book’s 5-Year Cost to Own award for the mid-size class.

Furthermore, Hyundai was named the top brand overall, highlighting its continued emphasis on not only a great customer experience, but industry-leading ownership value for its customers.

Based on Kelley Blue Book’s 5-year Cost to Own data for new cars projected over their initial five-year ownership period, the awards highlight brands that go beyond the initial purchase and provide excellent value for car buyers.

Both the Sonata in the mid-size class and Hyundai overall showed significant savings when considering ownership realities such as insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs and expected fuel costs.

“The fact that not only the Sonata, but Hyundai overall, is being recognized highlights our focus on making every aspect of vehicle ownership better,” said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. “For the Sonata, it’s yet another indication that the redesigned all new model is pushing the boundaries of what can be expected. For Hyundai as a whole, it highlights our view that quality driver experience includes value over time.”

Created to help shoppers make more informed car-buying decisions, Kelley Blue Book’s 5-Year Cost to Own information takes into consideration depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs, and state fees for all new models.