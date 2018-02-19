The Sun News
Latest
19th February 2018 - Hyundai brand, Sonata recognised for long-term ownership value
19th February 2018 - GM to mass-produce Chevrolet Bolts without steering wheels
19th February 2018 - Lawanson seeks Lagosians’ support on traffic law enforcement
19th February 2018 - BBN: Halo for corruption
19th February 2018 - How long can a country run on generator?
19th February 2018 - NFF relocates to Dankaro House April
19th February 2018 - Flamingoes crash out of Uruguay 2018
19th February 2018 - NOGIG 2018: Kida declares games open
19th February 2018 - Heineken promises more Champions League fun for fans
19th February 2018 - Ganduje to grace Ramat Cup final
Home / Business / Hyundai brand, Sonata recognised for long-term ownership value

Hyundai brand, Sonata recognised for long-term ownership value

— 19th February 2018

Having already been recognised for its innovative design and leading safety features in recent months, the all new Hyundai Sonata now has been awarded Kelley Blue Book’s 5-Year Cost to Own award for the mid-size class.

Furthermore, Hyundai was named the top brand overall, highlighting its continued emphasis on not only a great customer experience, but industry-leading ownership value for its customers.

 Based on Kelley Blue Book’s 5-year Cost to Own data for new cars projected over their initial five-year ownership period, the awards highlight brands that go beyond the initial purchase and provide excellent value for car buyers.

Both the Sonata in the mid-size class and Hyundai overall showed significant savings when considering ownership realities such as insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs and expected fuel costs.

 “The fact that not only the Sonata, but Hyundai overall, is being recognized highlights our focus on making every aspect of vehicle ownership better,” said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. “For the Sonata, it’s yet another indication that the redesigned all new model is pushing the boundaries of what can be expected. For Hyundai as a whole, it highlights our view that quality driver experience includes value over time.”

 Created to help shoppers make more informed car-buying decisions, Kelley Blue Book’s 5-Year Cost to Own information takes into consideration depreciation, expected fuel costs, finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs, and state fees for all new models.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hyundai brand, Sonata recognised for long-term ownership value

— 19th February 2018

Having already been recognised for its innovative design and leading safety features in recent months, the all new Hyundai Sonata now has been awarded Kelley Blue Book’s 5-Year Cost to Own award for the mid-size class. Furthermore, Hyundai was named the top brand overall, highlighting its continued emphasis on not only a great customer experience,…

  • GM to mass-produce Chevrolet Bolts without steering wheels

    — 19th February 2018

    General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals. The company says it has filed a petition with the federal government seeking permission to put the vehicles on the road sometime next year with no human backup drivers. GM’s Cruise Automation unit has announced plans to carry…

  • Lawanson seeks Lagosians’ support on traffic law enforcement

    — 19th February 2018

    The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oladipupo Lawanson, has appealed for citizens’ participation in the enforcement of the state’s traffic laws. Making the appeal in a chat with newsmen on his vision for the transportation sector recently, the newly sworn Commissioner  remarked that since the citizens are partners in progress with the government, compliance…

  • NFF relocates to Dankaro House April

    — 19th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu,  Abuja The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that the made-in-Turkey furniture for its new secretariat, Sunday Dankaro House, will arrive Nigeria next month. Second vice president of the football federation, Mallam Shehu Dikko, who made the disclosure in an exclusive chat with Daily Sunsports in Abuja at the weekend, said that if…

  • 2019: Buhari must speak to Nigerians now – Sani

    — 18th February 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Senator Shehu Sani is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He represents Kaduna central in the senate.  He has obviously become a household name in the Nigeria political space, just as he appears to have won the admiration of the Nigerian masses as a persistent voice crying in the wilderness….

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share