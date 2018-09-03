Hypocrisy of the West cause of democratic challenges in Africa – Don

“If you take a historical perspective to the challenges, then you will begin to even appreciate the hypocrisy of Western democracies.”

Emma Emeozor

The history of elections in Africa is replete with violence and death. Campaigns and elections are held with acrimony, to the extent that political opponents never want to see face to face even after a victor has emerged. Election crises sometimes escalate to full-blown civil war orchestrated by ethnic chauvinists.

This is even as political gladiators across the continent profess to believe in the ballot box. Oftentimes, court judgements on the outcome of elections are dismissed and the law trampled by political actors. The lack of free, fair and credible elections across the continent has made the people lose confidence in the ballot box, as their votes do not seem to count at the end of the day.

Election rigging starts from the day the electoral umpire announces the time table for elections. For example, calm is yet to return to Zimbabwe and Mali, where elections were held recently. In the two countries, the opposition denounced the results and also rejected court judgements that upheld the victory of the ruling parties.

How long will African countries practice pseudo-democracy? When will strong political institutions emerge on the continent? When will African political leaders learn to go into the ring in the spirit of sportsmanship? Is Africa not yet ripe for democracy as practiced in Europe and America? Indeed, who is to blame for the democratic challenges facing the continent – is it political leaders, the people, the system or the colonial masters who granted African countries independence on the platform of Western democracy? These are among the questions that Professor Amadu Sesay of the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State, proffers answers to in this report.

Hypocrisy of the West

Though Sesay admitted that Africa is facing democratic challenges, he said critics of the continent’s political environment have not considered the historical perspective to the challenges. He believes an understanding of the perspective to the challenges would enable observers of the African political terrain to appreciate the difficulties therein. Sesay said, in order to appreciate the challenges facing political actors across the continent, it is necessary to first take a look at the foundation laid by the colonial authorities at the time of independence in each of the countries.

He said: “In some of the criticisms that we offer, insofar as the democratic challenges or deficit in Africa are concerned, it is a fact that we don’t seem to have a historical perspective. If you take a historical perspective to the challenges, then you will begin to even appreciate the hypocrisy of Western democracies.”

But since the end of the Cold War, are African countries not mature enough to begin to practice true democracy? Why blame Western democracies? The professor did not hesitate to buttress his argument: “Before anybody begins to talk about the Cold War era, we have to ask ourselves, what were the conditions, what were the political and socio-economic conditions of African countries during the period, what were the attitudes or policies of the great powers to these countries?