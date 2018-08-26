Husbands defect too

It’s a sadly common practice in this part of the world for women to fall out of ‘love’ with their husbands as soon as grandchildren start arriving.

Funke Egbemode

Husband can and do defect because defection is a two-way street. If wives can defect, so can husbands. If a woman doesn’t get too old for touching and pampering, a man is also entitled to warmth, kiss and cuddle. A bull is always a bull. His charging power may reduce but charge he must. He doesn’t even want to be told or reminded that he’s not charging hard like of old. He may not be fast and furious and so it is dangerous to leave a bull unattended.

READ ALSO: How to handle a domineering woman

Unfortunately, many busy sisters not only leave their bulls untethered, they also leave the doors open and I ask myself, what meanest thou when you do such a thing, girl? Who takes that kind of risk just because she’s busy? If he’s an old bull, taking his batteries down most likely won’t take long so what’s the point of ignoring him? Check out his batteries and do the needful regularly. Indeed, sometimes you may not have to do any downloading. Just plug and unplug but to think that a month charging doesn’t need discharging? That’s like using a snake’s head to scratch your nose. In other words, your ageing bull still needs tender loving care if you don’t want him to port.

Somehow, I am worried today about my sisters in public office: the deputy governors, state and federal lawmakers, Directors-Generals, professors, special advisers and special assistants. They have been on my mind all week. Something tells me that one or some of them have untethered bulls roaring around, seeking who to devour. Let me share, in part, what happened to a certain female politician who thought she had her husband where she wanted him: calm bull who no longer needed warmth or care. Of course, he wandered off once, then again until he set up a new farming settlement, where he sharpened his old tools again. By the time our busy female politician realized her bull was neither tired nor retired, it was harvest time. Old bull had harvested a brand new son, which looked exactly like his first son but is the same age as his latest grandson. Did you just say ‘wow’? Exactly, a 64-year-old woman would have reached menopause but a 64-year-old man still got enough kick to demolish a 30-year-old pretty young thing. Whoever came up with the term “menopause” was a mean chauvinist.

Here’s how it all went down. She’s my friend, older friend, now for 31 years.