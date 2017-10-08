The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - Hurricane Nate makes landfall in Louisiana
8th October 2017 - Miss Jigawa wins The Beauty of Africa International pageant
8th October 2017 - How much sleep do we really need?
8th October 2017 - Edo govt recognises only NURTW, RTEAN — Deputy Gov
8th October 2017 - Fayose should be allowed to contest in 2019 — Ladoja
8th October 2017 - Anti-SARS protest: Rivers PDP debunks APC’s sponsorship claim
8th October 2017 - Delta LG polls: PDP pegs chairmanship nomination forms at N1m
8th October 2017 - Senate tasks police boss on housing scheme
8th October 2017 - Kachikwu vs Baru: Trouble looms for Buhari
8th October 2017 - Asaba massacre: Soyinka, others deplore recognition of perpetrators
Home / World News / Hurricane Nate makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Nate makes landfall in Louisiana

— 8th October 2017

Hurricane Nate has made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.
The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 85mph (137km/h), is moving north, and a second landfall is expected on the Mississippi coast later.
Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and parts of Florida earlier issued warnings and evacuation orders.
Nate killed at least 25 people in Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Honduras.
The tropical storm has since strengthened and is now a category one hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
Although not as strong as last month’s Maria and Irma, Nate is expected to bring strong winds and storm surges.
US President Donald Trump earlier issued an emergency declaration for Louisiana, allowing the state to seek federal help with preparation and possible relief efforts.
In Alabama, Republican Governor Kay Ivey has urged residents in areas facing heavy winds and storm surges to take precautions.
Five ports along the Gulf Coast have also been closed to shipping as a precaution.
Most oil and gas platforms in the US Gulf of Mexico have evacuated their staff and stopped production ahead of the storm.
In its latest update at 03:00 GMT, the NHC said a hurricane warning was in effect for the “mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border”.
Evacuation orders have been put in place for some low-lying areas.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency ahead of the hurricane.
He said more than 1,000 National Guard troops had been mobilised with a number sent to New Orleans to monitor the drainage pumps there. “Anyone in low-lying areas… we are urging them to prepare now,” he said.
A mandatory curfew from 18:00 (23:00 GMT) is in place in New Orleans, where residents from areas outside the city’s levee system have been evacuated.
A tropical storm warning is currently in effect for New Orleans.
The NHC said that Nate “is expected to weaken quickly after landfall, and it is likely to become a tropical storm Sunday morning.
“It should degenerate into a remnant low late Monday.”
Nate went past Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula – home to the popular beach resorts of Cancun and Playa del Carmen – on Friday night as it headed north, the NHC said.
Nate caused heavy rains, landslides and floods which blocked roads, destroyed bridges and damaged houses as it tore through central America.
At least 13 people died in Nicaragua, eight in Costa Rica, three in Honduras and one in El Salvador.
The tail of the storm is still causing problems in the region, where thousands have been forced to sleep in shelters and some 400,000 people in Costa Rica were reported to be without running water.

Source; http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41541002

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Edo govt recognises only NURTW, RTEAN — Deputy Gov

— 8th October 2017

From Tony Osauzo, Benin The Edo State government announced at the weekend that it recognises only two unions in the transport sector — the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN). The Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shuaibu, who disclosed this following a peace move by…

  • Fayose should be allowed to contest in 2019 — Ladoja

    — 8th October 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti FORMER governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja has urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to stop Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, from contesting for presidency in 2019, saying it is the governor’s fundamental human right to contest for the nation’s number one seat.   Ladoja, who…

  • Anti-SARS protest: Rivers PDP debunks APC’s sponsorship claim

    — 8th October 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, has debunked the claim by All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state government sponsored last Friday’s protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Port Harcourt. PDP’s reaction followed a press statement released yesterday by the Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone,…

  • Delta LG polls: PDP pegs chairmanship nomination forms at N1m

    — 8th October 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba LOCAL government chairmanship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State are to cough out a non-refundable fee of N1 million to obtain the party’s nomination forms. Councillorship aspirants across the 25 Local Government Areas (LGA) will also pay the sum of N200, 000 for the…

  • Senate tasks police boss on housing scheme

    — 8th October 2017

    From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim has advised the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to do everything within his powers to provide decent and affordable shelter  for personnel of the force . He counseled that the ongoing housing projects for policemen in different parts of the country…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share