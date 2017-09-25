The Sun News
Latest
25th September 2017 - Hurricane Maria: Buhari orders evacuation of Nigerian students in Dominican Island
25th September 2017 - Ebonyi 2019: Group backs Umahi for second term
25th September 2017 - Non-teaching staff resume work in LASU
25th September 2017 - APC replies Sagay: You are Buhari’s attack dog
25th September 2017 - Ndume’s constituents storm Abuja ahead of resumption next week
25th September 2017 - N’ East APC govs express divergent views on restructuring
25th September 2017 - Amnesty International shuns Presidential panel in Port Harcourt
25th September 2017 - Ogun Hausa community alleges marginalisation
25th September 2017 - U.S: Disgraced former Congressman sentenced for sexting minor
25th September 2017 - Ambode donates 120 5KVA generaing sets to power police stations
Home / Cover / National / Hurricane Maria: Buhari orders evacuation of Nigerian students in Dominican Island

Hurricane Maria: Buhari orders evacuation of Nigerian students in Dominican Island

— 25th September 2017

 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate evacuation of Nigerian students stranded in the Dominican Island after Hurricane Maria bashed the island.

Nigerian students attend medical schools in Dominican Islands which prepare them to move to the United States and Europe for the completion of their medical degree programmes.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed the presidential order, saying that the president was touched by the conditions of the students.

He said the directive was handed down to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which had swung into action.

The media aide said the ministry had assigned a senior official who travelled to issue the stranded students with temporary travel certificates.

He confirmed that the affected students had since been evacuated to safety.

Shehu said: “Mr. President was deeply touched when he learnt that some of them escaped with nothing but the shirts on their backs.”

According to him, the students will be moved to Brazil, where they don’t need visas for their onward evacuation to Nigeria.

At least 10 people were reported killed as Hurricane Maria, ranked a Category 4 storm, raged through the Caribbean including parts of the Dominican Republic with heavy rain and high winds as it coursed through the east coast last week Thursday.

Hurricane Maria, with sustained winds of up to 155 miles per hour (250 km per hour), hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday, making it the strongest storm to hit the U.S. territory in nearly 90 years.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Hurricane Maria: Buhari orders evacuation of Nigerian students in Dominican Island

— 25th September 2017

  From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate evacuation of Nigerian students stranded in the Dominican Island after Hurricane Maria bashed the island. Nigerian students attend medical schools in Dominican Islands which prepare them to move to the United States and Europe for the completion of…

  • Ebonyi 2019: Group backs Umahi for second term

    — 25th September 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The leadership of Ebonyi State Local Government Advisory Committee, on Monday, declared support for the second term bid of Governor David Umahi. The group said that their support for Umahi’s re-election was stemming from his unprecedented achievements in office. Chairman of the group, Chief Hyacinth Nwode, at a press briefing, in…

  • Non-teaching staff resume work in LASU

    — 25th September 2017

    Non academic activities commenced at the Lagos State University (LASU) on Monday following the suspension of a nationwide strike embarked on by Non-Academic Staff of Union members. The nationwide strike lasted for 10 days as it was suspended on Sept. 21. Check by a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed that Health…

  • APC replies Sagay: You are Buhari’s attack dog

    — 25th September 2017

      …Tags Presidential aide rogue elephant From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Angry national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  Monday stated that it has become very obvious that the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) does not have anything constructive to say about anything other tearing down and…

  • Ndume’s constituents storm Abuja ahead of resumption next week

    — 25th September 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja Suspended former Senate Leader and senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, is expected to officially resume at the Upper chamber next week, Daily Sun has gathered. Ahead of his resumption, supporters from his constituency, on Monday, demonstrated solidarity for the lawmaker by organising a rally which held…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share