9th September 2017 - Hurricane Irma hits Cuba with strong winds and heavy rain
9th September 2017 - Tribute to Don Williams
9th September 2017 - Don Williams, famous Country Music singer dies
9th September 2017 - Anarchy inevitable without restructuring – Nwodo
9th September 2017 - 2019: Govs, ministers want Buhari to contest – El-Rufai
9th September 2017 - 2019: Battle for Buhari’s job begins
9th September 2017 - Rivers PDP endorses Wike for 2nd term
9th September 2017 - Diezani: 3 companies in court to stop forfeiture of 56 houses
9th September 2017 - 20 killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau
9th September 2017 - Glo shells Lokoja with Mega Music Tour
Hurricane Irma hits Cuba with strong winds and heavy rain

Hurricane Irma hits Cuba with strong winds and heavy rain

— 9th September 2017

Hurricane Irma is lashing Cuba with strong winds and heavy rain after devastating several Caribbean islands.
The category five storm made landfall on the Camaguey Archipelago, off the north-eastern coast.
But the Bahamas have largely been spared after Irma changed track.
In Florida, 5.6 million people, or 25% of the US state’s population, have been told to leave as the storm approaches. At least 20 people are known to have died so far across the Caribbean.
Irma, which strengthened in the last few hours, hit the Camaguey Archipelago late on Friday, threatening nearby coastal towns and villages.
This is the first time a category five hurricane has hit Cuba in decades.
At 03:00 GMT on Saturday, Irma had maximum sustained winds of 257km/h (160mph), the National Hurricane Center in the US said.
The eye of the storm was about 190km (120 miles) east-southeast of the Cuban fishing town of Caibarien.
A hurricane warning is currently in effect in the provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara and Matanzas.
Some communities have lost power, and communication is becoming increasingly difficult with towns in more remote areas, the BBC’s Will Grant in Havana reports.
Residents are hoping the storm will just glance the island before heading across the Florida Straits to Miami.
path of storm
Even that, however, could bring dangerous flash flooding and storm surges in many populated areas, our Havana correspondent says.
Earlier, people tried to secure their roofs and move belongings from low-lying coastal areas to higher ground.
“There are really strong gusts of wind. It is pouring off and on, and the lights are out,” Anaida Gonzalez, a retired nurse in the Camaguey province, told Reuters.
About 50,000 tourists are fleeing or have fled Cuba, with resorts on the north coast now empty, the news agency reports.

Source:http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-41210865

Tribute to Don Williams

— 9th September 2017

“Missing You, Missing Me” MISSING YOU,  MISSING ME Love is gone but not forgotten Memories are very much alive Life goes on and life goes well But I wonder if I’ll ever lose, the pain of missing you.Mising you it won’t let me be Wishing you were missing me Missing you I’ll never be free…

  • Don Williams, famous Country Music singer dies

    — 9th September 2017

    US country music singer Don Williams – who enjoyed great success with his easy-going singing style – has died aged 78. The Texan native passed away after a short illness, his publicist said. Williams began his solo career in 1971, amassing 17 number one country hits. His songs, such as Gypsy Woman and Tulsa Time,…

  • Anarchy inevitable without restructuring – Nwodo

    — 9th September 2017

    The President General of the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has warned that Nigeria may be heading for a serious crisis if the clamour for the restructuring of the country was not urgently attended to. The Ohanaze boss, who spoke in Abuja, yesterday, at a live political programme on African Independent Television…

  • 2019: Govs, ministers want Buhari to contest – El-Rufai

    — 9th September 2017

    Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has said that governors and ministers under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are rooting for President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 presidential election. El-Rufai, who made this known to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, said the…

  • 2019: Battle for Buhari’s job begins

    — 9th September 2017

    •The Atiku, Kwankwaso, Dankwambo, Sule Lamido, Alhassan challenge   By WILLY EYA Nearly two years to the next general elections, a major political battle over who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari after the expiration of his first tenure in 2019 has begun in earnest. The development comes even as feelers from top presidency and the ruling…

