Hurricane Irma destruction cost is $92b, chaos unequalled

Hurricane Irma destruction cost is $92b, chaos unequalled

12th September 2017

 

The climatic devastation that hit US at the state of Florida and heading to Georgia and others nearby states at reduced gust velocity of 73m/h has recorded a lot of firsts in destruction in the US.

As at the last count Tuesday, the US has estimated that the unequalled destruction in the affected areas in the past six days has hit blistering $92bn in costs.

Also, the hurricane necessitated the evacuation of 6.3m people from Florida. The devastation also has rendered 33% of Florida without power and killed 17 people in the Caribbean Islands. Within the first four hours the hurricane made a landfall in Florida, 1.3m people were left without power supply as strong wind pulled down everything in its way including power infrastructure.

Sources say: “There hasn’t been a storm like Irma to hit the US ever.

Consider these data from CNN’s meteorology team that: “Irma is the strongest Atlantic basin hurricane ever recorded outside the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

It spent three days as Category 5 Hurricane, the longest Category 5 hurricane since satellite storm-tracking began.

No storm on record has maintained winds 185 mph or above for as long as Irma, total of 37 hours.

It prompted the largest evacuation in the history of the Bahamas  and potentially the largest in the US.”

Irma Category 5 Hurricane was maintained over a space of 70,000sq miles, larger than the space diameter of Florida that is 65,000sq. miles.

It caused the largest evacuation of 5000 persons in the Bahamas as well as destroying 95% of all buildings it encountered in Barbuda at Category 5 force.

