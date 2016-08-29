The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
29th August 2016 - Power outage mars flight operations at MMIA
29th August 2016 - Eliminate subsidies, fix power to grow economy, Sanusi urges Buhari
29th August 2016 - CBN suspension: Bank stocks sustain sliding profile
29th August 2016 - Why investors shy away from unit trust schemes in Nigeria
29th August 2016 - Hunted and killed for journalism’s sake
29th August 2016 - That Islamic Republic of Nigeria
29th August 2016 - Jegede promises friendly tax regime
29th August 2016 - Ondo Guber Watch: Kekemeke blames aspirants’ desperation for APC crisis
29th August 2016 - Ize-Iyamu predicts victory for PDP
29th August 2016 - Obaseki accuses opposition parties of peddling lies
Home / Lifeline / Hunted and killed for journalism’s sake
yomi olofecc

Hunted and killed for journalism’s sake

— 29th August 2016

In Nigeria and across the world, media practitioners continue to face harrowing times

By Tessy Igomu

Over the years, the number of journalists killed in the line of duty in Nigeria and elsewhere around the world has continued to swell.
Yet there are no corresponding investigations detailing the causes of their deaths. Continued violations of journalists’ rights through attacks, arrests and abductions, according to human rights reports, have also continued unabated. And practitioners are getting worried.
On Thursday, June 20, 2016, Yomi Olomofe, 47, Publisher of Prime Magazine, was attacked at the office of the Nigeria Customs and Excise, at the Nigeria-Benin border in Seme while trying to investigate a matter. The journalist was thoroughly battered during the encounter.
Tife Owolabi of the Reuters International News Agency, on February 14, 2015, had his home in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, ransacked by armed agents of the Department of State Services. After the invasion that lasted for about four hours, his computers, cell phones and working tools, including external hard drives and memory cards, were allegedly removed. He was accused of espionage.
Nigerians would not forget in a hurry the 1986 murder of the Editor-In-Chief of the Newswatch magazine, Dele Giwa.  He was brutally killed through a letter bomb. Perpetrators of the dastardly act still remain unknown.
In 1990, two Nigerian journalists, Tayo Awotunsin of Champion Newspaper, and Krees Imodibie of The Guardian, disappeared in Monrovia, Liberia’s capital while on official assignment. It was during the Liberian civil war.
In 2009, 45-year-old Bayo Ohu, an assistant editor with The Guardian was shot dead in his home. Members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) believed Ohu was killed for his political and investigative reporting.
Also, journalists such as Enenche Akogwu, Abayomi Ogundeji and Godwin Agbroko were all gruesomely killed. Also killed were Bagauda Kaltho of The News, Tunde Oladepo of The Guardian and a female journalist, Bolade Fasasi.
On the global scene, in 1984, the editor of the Hind Samachar group in India, Ramesh Chandra, was killed. He was shot dead and doctors were later to count 64 bullet holes in his body. Another journalist, 40-year-old Sandeep Kothari in Madhya Pradesh was abducted and burnt alive.
Lately, authorities in Turkey issued, at least, 42 arrest warrants for journalists after detaining several others. Courts and regulators also censored, at least, 30 news-related websites, with the prime minister’s office, revoking the press credentials of, at least, 34 journalists. Revoked also were the licences of 13 television stations and 12 radio stations, even as security forces raided and shut a newspaper’s offices. This media purge followed a failed military coup that left a journalist dead.
According to ‘The Campaign’, a non-governmental organisation committed to strengthening the legal protection and safety of journalists on dangerous missions, the death of journalists over the years has been underreported. It revealed that, at least, 138 journalists were killed in 32 countries in 2014 while 1,189 were killed in 24 years, with more brutalised. The body also disclosed that in the first quarter of 2016 alone, 23 journalists have been killed.
According to the Geneva-based press organisation, 1,203 journalists were killed between 1992 and 2012.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also said that 69 journalists were killed around the world in 2015. It said 28 of the victims, representing 40 per cent, died in the hands of Islamic militant groups, such as Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, while nine died in France. The body disclosed that it was still investigating the deaths of, at least, 26 more journalists in 2015, to determine whether the deaths were work-related.
Journalists are at the centre of information dissemination. In Nigeria, the citizens depend largely on the news media for their source of unbiased information. This dependence of the public on the media gives journalists immense responsibilities.
According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, “everyone has the right to freedom of opinion, information and expression. These rights include freedom to hold opinion without interference and to seek, to receive and impact information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”
This declaration became binding on Nigeria after the country became the 99th member of the United Nations Organisation (UNO), thus committing towards realising the principles enunciated in the declaration.
However, it is saddening that, sometimes, journalists in Nigeria are hounded in the course of their duty, increasingly targeted by extremist groups, government goons and other interests fighting to keep corruption, abuse and other wrongdoings out of the spotlight.
Ratings based on world index shows that Nigeria remains a dangerous place to practise journalism, with spike in unsolved killings, earning Nigeria a place on the Committee to Protect Journalists’ Impunity (CPJI) Index for the first time in 2012. The organisation revealed that 2012 was a year Nigeria’s vibrant media faced attempts at being stifled. It cited the murder of Nansoh Sallah, editor of Highland FM, whose body was found on a roadside in January, and Chuks Ogu of Independent TV who was killed by unidentified gunmen in April.
It also reviewed incidents of security forces, engaging in acts of obstruction, intimidation and violence against journalists in the same year. It recalled how in February of that year, over 60 journalists were locked out of the press centre at the Lagos Airport and their equipment withheld as a matter of “national security.”
CPJI also recalled how in October, Bamigbola Gbolagunte of The Sun Newspapers was arrested on the orders of a police commissioner, who demanded the retraction of an alleged offensive report. It mentioned that in December, DSS operatives invaded the homes of reporters, Musa Mohamed Awwal and Aliyu Saleh of the Hausa-language Al-Mizan Newspaper. The two were assaulted, detained, and had their mobile phones and laptops confiscated.
Also in December, security officials prevented Ozioma Ubabukoh of The Punch from writing about the status of a governor, who had not been seen in public for several months.
“Investigations into these killings are usually carried out with sloppiness, and no real culprits are caught,” said Ayode Longe, a senior officer with the Media Rights Agenda, a press freedom group.
He maintained that the main reason for this impunity was lack of government will to prosecute those who attack journalists. “That has emboldened others to assault journalists, believing nothing would be done to them.”
Mr. Lanre Arogundade, Director, International Press Centre (IPC), said more needed to be done to safeguard the lives of journalists, especially those working in conflict zones and politically volatile areas.
He noted that many journalists had in the past suffered in the hands of security agents during the performance of their legitimate duties, with findings showing documented violations of journalists through assault, abduction, killing and destruction of their equipment.
He maintained that harassment and arrest of journalists by government agents had continued to thrive while self-censorship among government media had become prevalent for fear of being harassed, rebuked or even shut down.
Arogundade quoted a survey carried out on the safety of journalists in Nigeria, as saying that between November and December, 2014, there were attacks on 17 journalists at separate locations.
He added that 14 journalists, among them three females, were kidnapped by militants in Delta State while one was abducted by gunmen in Abia State. Another journalist, he said, was assaulted in Osun State while yet another and his crew were assaulted in Kwara State. He accused the police of being responsible for all the attacks.
Arogundade regretted that in Nigeria, newspapers and magazines, including the electronic media, operated with fear.
“In 2014, security men seized copies of some national dailies under the guise of security search. Some vendors were equally incarcerated for displaying copies of such publications,” he recalled.
Arogundade contended that the Federal Government should come up with a functional national insurance scheme for journalists, working in Nigeria in view of the increasing threats and attacks. He said national security was not the responsibility of security agencies alone, insisting that it was also a matter of collective responsibility, which required the active role of the press.
“It is important that the Nigerian Press Council (NPC) and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), rise up and provide adequate protection for journalists in the country. From observations, the NPC seems not to be effective and sensitive to the plight of journalists in this country. This calls to question the existence of such an ombudsman,” he stated.
On survival tips for journalists, Mr. Tomi Olagunju, a lawyer with Citipoint Chambers, noted that journalists should take advantage of laws that protect their rights in Nigeria, stressing that their advocacy should include that laws standing as legal landmines against journalism practice be expunged from the Nigerian system.
He noted that those in authority still had more to hide despite the Freedom of Information Act.
He also noted that the physical protection of journalists was not guaranteed, even though the Nigerian law legally protected newsmen.
He, however, maintained that anybody beaten or harassed could seek redress, adding that Chapter 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has a body of protective rights or generic protection for all Nigerians.
He disclosed that as at 2015, journalists were tried for sedition, despite the fact that Section 39 of the same Constitution provided a covering for the press.
“Section 39 overwrites most of these draconian laws. It gives protection to journalists to give information, if they are sure about the source. Once you have done your job based on the ethics of the profession, you have a ground to sue.”
Mr. Mohammed Fawehinmi, Lead Partner, Mohammed Fawehinmi & Co., Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Mr. Dayo Aiyetan, and Peter Nkanga, West Africa Representative, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), were other experts that spoke at the event.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Murtala Muhammed International Airport

Power outage mars flight operations at MMIA

— 29th August 2016

By Louis Iba International airlines are finding it difficult to operate scheduled commercial flights from the international terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, following a severe power outage which started late Saturday. The Lagos international airport gets its power supply both from the national grid and from its independent power plant. Daily…

  • sanusi-interview

    Eliminate subsidies, fix power to grow economy, Sanusi urges Buhari

    — 29th August 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Against the backdrop of his comments on President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, last week, Emir of Kano and former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Lamido Sanusi has again,  said that  until the Buhari-led administration eliminates  subsidies,  fixes  the  power sector and digitizes  state land registries, the economy will remain in the…

  • CBN

    CBN suspension: Bank stocks sustain sliding profile

    — 29th August 2016

    Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s suspension of nine banks (now eight as United Bank for Africa (UBA) has been cleared) from participating in foreign exchange (forex) transactions, investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued to dump the shares of the suspended banks. Consequently activity on the banking sector was…

  • SEC-and-NSE-stock-exchange

    Why investors shy away from unit trust schemes in Nigeria

    — 29th August 2016

    Stories by Chinenye Anuforo A unit trust is an investment fund contributed by several investors for investment in a portfolio of securities – stocks, bonds, money market instruments, real estate, among others – managed by a fund manager. It is simply an investment vehicle that seeks to employ the perceived professional skill of a fund…

  • eyitayo-jegede

    Jegede promises friendly tax regime

    — 29th August 2016

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has promised a friendly tax regime if elected as governor. Jegede who spoke in a chat with Journalists in Akure, stated that people will be charged small amount of money as tax to encourage positive response. He said that…

  • Mr. Isaacs Kekemeke

    Ondo Guber Watch: Kekemeke blames aspirants’ desperation for APC crisis

    — 29th August 2016

    • Group endorses Abraham for primary poll From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, Mr. Isaac Kekemeke, has blamed the desperation and threatened ambitions of certain aspirants for the governorship election as reasons for the crisis rocking the party in the state. The former commissioner…

  • Ize iyamu

    Ize-Iyamu predicts victory for PDP

    — 29th August 2016

    The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC), will not win next month’s governorship election because it is a party of empty promises and deceit. He said Nigerians in Edo are fed up and would turn out en masse on September 10, 2016 to…

  • godwin-obaseki

    Obaseki accuses opposition parties of peddling lies

    — 29th August 2016

    The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Mr Godwin Obaseki, has accused opposition parties in the state of peddling lies to discredit his person. Obaseki who spoke at a live television programme in Benin City, urged political stakeholders in the state to assist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting a violent- free…

  • Osaro ‎Onaiwu

    Edo Guber Watch: APGA alleges plot by APC to rig Edo North election

    — 29th August 2016

    From Tony Osauzo Ahead of the September 10 election, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Osaro Onaiwu, has said that  he will reject any result from Edo North senatorial district, alleging that there were indications to rig the election in that area by the ruling APC. His allegation followed alleged attack on…

  • mahmud-yakubu

    Every vote must count in Nigeria –Yakubu, INEC chair

    — 29th August 2016

    By Willy Eya National chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu has expressed determination to ensure that every vote in Nigeria counts despite the challenges the electoral body has faced under his leadership. In an interactive session with a select group of journalists in Lagos recently, he assured that elections in…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351