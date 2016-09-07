Hunger in Nigeria to last a while, says Ogbeh
— 7th September 2016
From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki
Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh said yesterday, that hunger in the country will last more than expected.
Ogbeh said this when he inspected the Ebonyi State Government Demonstration Farm in Ezillo during operation ‘One man, one hectare’ agricultural programme initiated to boost agriculture in the state.
Ogbeh added that the country could still swim out of hunger and want if it pursued with determination the virtue of hardwork.
He blamed the past administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan for depending on importation and crude oil exploration, which he said, caused hunger in the country.
“Past administrations in the country depended wholly on oil and resorted to massive importation.
“The country imported virtually every item; from toothpicks to palm produce but, the country doesn’t have money again to import,” he said.
He noted that the Federal Government has decided to go into massive production with much emphasis on agriculture.
“The hunger in the land might last for a while, but soon, there will be enough food in the country and also for export.”
He advised politicians to have a ‘second address’ because political office can end abruptly while they can peacefully go into farming.
“Government will provide machines for Ebonyi State for the harvesting of rice and other farm produce and those to prepare crop nursery before planting.
“The Federal Government will inaugurate dams in all states of the country in the next two years, to ensure all year farming activities.”
He noted that wrong application of fertilisers can destroy soil nutrients and ultimately, cause poor yield of crops.
Governor David Umahi noted that the state was into agricultural revolution to make its economy self-sufficient.
“All political office holders in the executive and legislature have farmlands in this demonstration farm as the programme would be the order of the day in the state.
“We want to excel in palm produce sector as we have done in rice production, as we are going to plant the produce at 10 metres of verges of roads in state and federal roads.”
He added that all citizens of the state would cultivate at least one hectare because the government did not want any land to lie fallow.
PLUS THE MAN MADE PROBLEMS CREATED BY BUHARI READ BELOW:
Daily Post Nigeria
NCEF lists discriminatory appointments against Non-muslims, says Buhari has islamized Nigeria
By Danielle Ogbeche on August 11, 2016
buhari ijaw
Chairman of the Nigerian Christian Elders Forum, NCEF, Solomon Asemota, says Nigerians ought to be reminded that the present distress in the nation is not an act of God but man-made.
He said the agenda of the Buhari-led government is to Islamize the country which is definitely unfair and unjust to Christians in Nigeria.
In a press release on Thursday, Asemota listed all appointments in the Security Units in the nation, adding that Buhari has ”masterfully completed the configuration of the entire National Security structure/architecture firmly in the hands of the Northern Hausa-Fulani Muslims alone.”
The statement also contains full list of army officers compulsorily retired by Muhammadu Buhari. It said they are 90% non-Muslims which projects that Ethnic and Regional cleansing continues.
The full press statement reads thus:
“Islamist Jihadists of the Hausa, Fulani and Kanuri Ethnic Nationalities, who are Negroid immigrants to Nigeria, are pushing the nation to an implosion. It is therefore imperative that the remaining 386 Ethnic Nationalities of Nigeria should, as a matter of priority, convene a Conference to demonstrate to the few Islamist Jihadists of the three Ethnic Nationalities the grave danger of Islamism as a system of governance.
“Nigerians are reminded that the present distress in the nation is not an act of God but man-made. The brazen and audacious imposition of Islamist Jihadists into key positions in the country is not an expression of religious piety but a deliberate manipulation of religion for cultural and political domination by three Ethnic Groups. This Agenda commenced in 1975 after the overthrow of General Gowon. The Islamist Jihadists are a violent and domineering strain of Islam rejected by mainstream Muslims.
“We are reminded that after the Arab Spring, Tunisia and Egypt elected Islamists of the Muslim Brotherhood into power. One year later, the two Arab Islamic Nations staged another revolution and sacked them. If Arab Nations could not tolerate Islamist Jihadists’ domination, we wonder how Nigeria, a multi-cultural, multi-religious, multi-lingual, and multi-ethnic nation would cope with the dire consequences of flooding government with Islamist Jihadists.
“The signs are ominous that the Islamist Jihadists, a minority in the three Ethnic Nationalities of Arab ancestry, have contrived a malevolent agenda against the other 386 Negro Ethnic Nationalities that make up Nigeria. These Negro Ethnic Nationalities and non-Islamist Jihadists must rise to contain the present challenges especially the activities of the murderous Boko Haram and Fulani Herdsmen that is now being strengthened with the discriminatory appointments that weighs very much against non-Muslims in Nigeria. The distinction between Negroes and Negroids is necessary to reject the assumption of superiority of the Negroid of Arab descendants in Nigeria.
“It is pertinent to explain that there is a difference between Islam and Islamism. While Islam is a Religion, Islamism is but a political ideology that holds that Islam is not only a religion but a political system that must dominate wherever Islam is practiced in the world. Islamism is the ideology driving the Taliban, Al Shabab, Al Qaeda, ISIS, Boko Haram, Fulani Herdsmen and others.
“Islamism operates through religious terrorists and stealthily through “Civilization Jihad” (deceit) both seek to undermine democratic societies and convert them forcefully to Sharia States. All attempts to draw the attention of the Buhari Administration through previous Press Releases and Press Conferences have, mischievously, been interpreted as politics. We are also dismayed that the Christian Coalition Group as well as other arms of Christians in Nigeria that have expressed concern about evolving issues in the Nation have been described as members of a political party (the PDP). This is a very disappointing response to very serious national issues.
“As Nigerians, we have the right to comment on issues that are of great importance to the nation especially when our elected representatives chose to be silent. While we were worried about the lopsided appointments in the Security Services, we also noticed, a few days ago, that the Education Sector has been privatized in the hands of only the Fulanis and Islamist Jihadists. Virtually all strategic federal educational offices/appointments, have gone to persons with Islamist Jihadists tendencies as heads in the universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, University Admissions Board (JAMB), Educational Funding and Policy Departments, etc. Our concern is not about the job and appointments but the fundamental Islamist Jihadists Agenda that is playing out in Nigeria. What the list of students’ admission will look like in the nearest future in our Nation with an Islamist Jihadist in charge of JAMB, we are constrained to ponder.
“During the 2015 Election a major apprehension was the possibility of President Buhari dividing Nigeria along religious lines. This apprehension has now been justified as the President has officially completed the last phase of the Islamization exercise by instituting a strong Islamic foundation throughout the Nigerian Education Sector. Most functional Boards in the Civil Service are headed mostly by Muslims and Fulanis which is becoming a threat and danger to the very foundation of Nigeria. We, as Christians, pray that God will save us from the hands of the Islamist Jihadists. We appeal to Mr. President not to set a record as the most insensitive President ever in the history of Nigeria. Mr. President assured the Nation during his inauguration, that he belongs to everybody: “I BELONG TO EVERYBODY, I BELONG TO NOBODY” he said. Unfortunately, since coming into office, President Buhari has consistently proved that he belongs only to Muslims and the Fulanis. Mr. President has finally confirmed what he affirmed in his BBC Hausa interview in 2003 when, according to Hope For Nigeria, he stated that he would continue in the “quest to ensure that Islamic Sharia is spread across Nigeria.”
Below are some of the very important appointments made by “Federal Islamist Jihadist’s imperial Government” to confirm our apprehension:
Chief Executives of Educational institutions:
1] Head of Universities: NUC Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed Hausa/Fulani Muslim
2] Head of Polytechnics: Hausa/Fulani Muslim
3] Head of Colleges of Education: Prof. Bappah Aliyu Hausa/Fulani Muslim
4] Head of TETFUND: Dr. Abdulahi Baffa Hausa/Fulani Muslim
5] Head of JAMB: Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-Professor of Arabic studies–Muslim
6] Head of UBEC Dr. Hameed Bobboyi: Hausa/Fulani Muslim
7] Head of NABTEB: Hausa/Fulani Muslim
8] Head of NTI: Prof. Garba Dahuwa Azare Hausa/Fulani Muslim.
88% of the appointments are Northern Muslim/Fulani Muslim. (Only one person is from South West, nevertheless, a Muslim.)
This is in addition of handing over the Security Units in the Nation to Muslims. President Buhari has masterfully completed the configuration of the entire National Security structure/architecture firmly in the hands of the Northern Hausa-Fulani Muslims alone to the exclusion of all other ethnic groups in Nigeria. This is definitely unfair, not just to Christians but to all non-Muslims in Nigeria.
The Security Units are configured as follows:
1. Police IG ……….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
2.Chief of Army Staff ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
3. Minister for Defense ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
4. Minister for Internal Affairs …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
5. National Security Adviser (NSA) ……… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
6. DG, Department of State Services (DSS) ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
7. Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
8. Chief of Staff …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
9. ADC to President ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
10. CSO to President ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
11. Principal Secretary ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
12. Private Secretary to President ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
13. Protocol to President ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
14. DG Customs ………. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
15. DG, EFCC ……. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
16. DG, Nigeria Prisons ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
17. DG, Immigration …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
18. Chairman, INEC …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
19. Minister for Petroleum …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
20. Minister for FCT …….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
21. President/Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces …………. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
Fellow Nigerians, added to the above disturbing appointments are:
1. Head of National Assembly/Senate President …… Northern Muslim
2. Head of Judiciary/Chief Justice of Nigeria ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
3. Head, Federal Courts of Appeal …… Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
4. All Registrars and Principal Officers all Levels of the Federal Judiciary ….. Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani
5. Clerk of the National Assembly …… Northern Muslim.
Police Officers Announced as New AIGs:
1] Ibrahim Adamu, AIG, Zone 1
2] Abdulmajid Ali, AIG, Zone 2
3] Usman Tilli, AIG zone 3
4] Dorothy Gimba AIG, Investment Formation
5] Mohammed Mohammed, AIG Special Protection Unit
6] Mohammed Katsina, AIG National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos It is notable that State CPs were also Promoted to AIG making it a total of 18 New AIGs.
Other appointments of President Buhari are as follows:
1. DG DPR, Mordecai Ladan. North/West
2. Accountant-General Ahmed Idris;. Nort/ West
3. Chief of Protocol, Lawal Kazaure Kano North/West
4. Chairman INEC, Mahmoud Yakubu North/East
5. Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari Borno North/East
6. DG NIMASA, Buba Haruna Jauro Yobe North/East
7. Head of Service, Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita South/South
8. SSA Media, Shehu Garba Kano North/West
9. SA Media, Femi Adeshina Osun South/West
10. CG NSCDC, Abdulahi Mohammed North Central
11. DG SSS, Lawal Daura Katsina North/West
12. NSA, Babagana Monguno Borno North/East
13. CDS, Abayomi Gabriel Ekiti South/West
14. Chief of Army Staff, T. Y. Buratai Borno North/East
15. Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Sadique Bauchi North/East
16. Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas Cross River South/South
17. DG Amnesty, Brig. P. T. Boroh South/South
18. ADC, Mohammed Lawal Kano North/West
19. CSO, Abdulrahman Mani North/West
20. EVC NCC, Umaru Danbatta Kano North/West
21. Chairman Transition Committee, Ahmed Joda North/East
22. MD AMCON, Ahmed Lawan Kuru North/West
23. CG Customs, Col Hameed Ali North/West
24. Aliyu Yahaya Gusau DG Budget North/West
25. EC FIRS, Dr Williams Babatunde Fowler Lagos South/West
26. Babachir David Lawal SGF North/East
27. CG Customs, Col Hameed Ali North/West
28. CG Immigration, Kure Martin Abeshi North Central
29. SSA NASS, Suleiman A. Kawu North Central
30. SSA NASS, Ita S.J. Enang South/South
31. MD NPA, Habibu Abdulahi Kano North/West
32. DG Budget, Aliyu Gusau Zamfara North/West
33. EFCC, Madu Ibrahim North/West
34. DG NOTAP, Dan Azumi Mohammed North/West
35. NIMC, Engr. Aliyu M Aziz North Central
36. NDIC, Umaru Ibrahim Kano North/West
37. Federal Character, Shettima Bukar Abba North/East Borno
38. SA Social Protection, Maryam Uwais Kaduna, North/West
39. Chairman NDLEA, Muhammad Abdallah Adamawa, North/East
40. MD NDDC, Sam Ekere A/Ibom, South/South
41. PA New Media, Bashir Ahmed Kano, North/West
42. NEITI Waziri Adio, Osun South/West
42. DG SMEDAN Dr Dikko Umaru Raqqa. Katsina North/West
43. DG NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside Rivers South/South
44. OPEC, Sec Gen Mohammed Barkindo North/West
45. DG NYSC, Kazaure North/West
46. SA Prosecution, Okoi Obono-obla Cross River South/South
47. CG Prisons, Ahmed Jafaru Jigawa North/West
48. CG Immigration, Mohammed Babandede Jigawa North/West
Let us attempt a tally of the last set numbered 1-48 only
North/West 25
North/East 9
North Central 4
South/West 4
South/ South 6
South/ East 0
This is the full list of the army officers compulsorily retired by Muhammadu Buhari. They are 90% non-Muslims. It projects that Ethnic and Regional cleansing continues:
Maj. Gen TC Ude (SE-)
Maj. Gen LC Ilo (SE)
Maj. Gen IN Ijeoma (SE)
Maj. Gen O Ejimai (SE)
Maj. Gen PAT Akem (SS)
Maj. Gen ED Atewe (SS)
Maj. Gen Letam Wiwa (younger brother of murdered Environmental Rights activist and Author, Ken Saro-Wiwa) (SS)
Maj. Gen FO Alli (SS)
Maj. Gen Mobolaji Koleoso (SW)
Maj. Gen SD Aliyu (MB)
Maj. Gen MY Ibrahim
Brig. Gen GO Agachi (SE)
Brig. Gen Okonkwo (SE)
Brig. Gen Ogidi (SS)
Brig. Gen Koko Essien (SS)
Brig. Gen PE Ekpeyong (SS)
Brig. Gen Bright Fiboinumama (SS)
Brig. Gen. M. Onoyiveta (SS)
Brig. Gen IMD Lawson (SS)
Brig. Gen Oyefesobi (SW)
Brig. Gen AI Onibasa (SW)
Brig. Gen Bashir Mormo (SS)
Brig. Gen AH Sa’ad (SS)-Former ADC to late President Musa Yar’adua
Brig. Gen MG Ali
Brig. Gen LN Bello
Brig. Gen D Abdusalam
Col. CK Ukoha (SE)
Col. OU Nwankwo (SE)
Col. Nicholas Achinze -Dasuki’s ADC (SE)
Col. Tonye F Minimah –Younger brother of former Chief of Army Staff, LT. General Kenneth Minimah (SS)
Col. FD Kayode (SW)
Col. Ojogbane Adegbe –ADC to former President Goodluck Jonathan (MB)
Col. Audu (MB)
Col. DR Hassan
Col. MA Suleiman
Lt. Col GC Nyekwu (SS)
Lt. Col C Enechukwu (SE)
Lt. Col CO Amadi (SE)
Lt. Col Adimoha (SS)
Lt. Col OC Egemode (SS)
Lt. Col TE Arigbe (SW)
Lt. Col TO Oladuntoye (SW)
Lt. Col Baba Ochankpa (MB)
Lt. Col DB Dazang (MB)
Lt. Col A Mohammed
Lt. Col AS Mohammed
With the above statistics, it is fair to suggest that President Buhari is promoting division between Muslims and other Nigerians.
We wonder, whether, Islamism has something to do with the abolition, by President Buhari, of the single four-year tenure for Permanent Secretaries and two-term of four years (eight years) tenure for Directors in the Federal Civil Service in order to entrench Islamism and neo-colonialism in Nigeria.
COLLABORATION AND ACQUIESCENCE OF ELITES IN NIGERIA
There is need to define imperialism and what it stands for, especially because the Fulani Jihadists after having been conquered by the British imperialists were appointed junior partners in imperialism and colonialism by way of Indirect Rule throughout Northern Nigeria. This form of colonial policy was adopted with some modifications to suit Southern Nigeria. Imperialism is a type of advocacy of Empire. Its name originated from the Latin word “imperium”, which means to rule over territories. Imperialism is “a policy of extending a country’s power and influence tough colonization, use of military force, or other means”. Imperialism also includes a policy of extending a country’s power and influence through diplomacy or military force. Imperialism is particularly focused on the control that one group, often a state power, has on another group of people.
“This is often through various forms of racial, religious, or cultural stereotypes. There are “formal” or “informal” imperialisms. “Formal imperialism” is defined as “physical control or full-fledged colonial rule”. “Informal imperialism” is less direct; however, it is still a powerful form of dominance. Northern and Southern Nigeria ceased to exist as political terminologies with the Creation of States in 1967 by General Gowon. There cannot be a political North when there is no such South. Unfortunately, the ghost of colonialism continues to haunt Nigeria with the Fulani as the “ghost” and neo-colonialists of Arewa (North) with a perceived South. The South as is employed is used merely to promote Arewa (North) as a political terminology. After independence, the Fulani decided that they were successors to the British imperialism in Nigeria, and, thereby have become the neo-colonialists with military arsenal and man-power to continue where the British left. This backward policy is not in accord with Democracy, the 21st Century Africa and the World.
“History will be very harsh on non-Muslim Nigerians especially the “Christian elites” if we do not let President Buhari appreciate that Democracy not Islamism is the best form of government invented by humans. Only democracy can save Nigeria from the paths treaded by Pakistan, Afghanistan, Rwanda, Eretria, Burundi, Southern Sudan, Central African Republic, Syria, Iran and Yemen etc. We therefore draw the attention of all non-Muslims in government (past and present) from Presidents, Heads of State, Vice-Presidents, Presidents and Deputy Presidents of the Senate, Speakers of the House of Representatives, Governors, Members of the Senate and House of Representative and State Assemblies, Church leaders, Cardinals, Overseers, Archbishops, Bishops, Pastors and Priests to realize that Christians constitute 50% of the population of Nigeria and that it is only with their collaboration and acquiescence that the Islamization of Nigeria can be accomplished.
“This appeal also goes to professional groups like the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers of Nigeria (NIESV), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigerian Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), National Union of Petroleum & Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), National Union of Textile & Garment Workers of Nigeria (NUTGWN) and other professional associations trained in Western democracies. Surely they do not want to leave the country once again as some did during the 1975 purge of educated Nigerian. They must all speak out to save their countr
“Nigeria and its young Democracy. Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen are not alternatives. We, Christians will be called to question in the world beyond if we do nothing. We the elites will appear before God to explain why we failed to utilize God’s gift to us especially our knowledge to solve our country’s problems by working to stop the backward policies of Islamist Jihadists. Christian elites who are vocal in condemning Christians in authority cannot remain silent unless of course they have sold out to the Islamist Jihadists in Nigeria.
“We must conclude by pointing out that imperialism rested on and indeed was sustained by “assumptions of superiority”, where one white person or Negroid in the case of Nigeria was thought to be worth literally any member of blacks”. In Nigeria, the Arab descendants who partnered the British in Indirect Rule believe that they are superior to Negro tribes that make up over 80% of the population. Nigerian non-Muslims who acquired Western education over 70 years before the Arab Negroids are being regarded “technically” as inferior to those with Arabic education Boko Haram – Western education is “worthless”.
“”Thus Western educated collaborators are promoting unwittingly, the superiority of the Arab descendants over the other 386 Nationalities that make up Nigeria with Islam as superior to Christianity and other Religions. Not only are these Jihadists’ assumptions false, wicked and devious, they are also backward, retrogressive, undemocratic and against the rule of law.
Our answer is to show that while arms and Taqiyya (deceit) win Jihads, it takes ideas to win the peace. The options open to us non-Islamist Jihadists in Nigeria today are Dialogue, Reconciliation and Restructure in that order.”
God Bless Nigeria,
Solomon Asemota, SAN