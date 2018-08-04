We’ll humiliate Saraki, Ortom, Tambuwal in 2019 – Oshiomhole— 4th August 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin
National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has opened up on the strategy he will deploy to defeat defectors like Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor Samuel Ortom and Aminu Tambuwal in Kwara, Benue and Sokoto states respectively. He therefore called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to remove thieves and looters who believe it is their birthright to continue to loot the country.
Fielding questions on unfolding political development in the country, Oshiomhole said the interest of Nigeria was greater than the sum total of the political parties. “We must engage and engage and pro-attack whether they call me attack dog. I will rather be an attack
dog than be a mushroom eater. I asked you to understand that what is at stake is beyond the APC and the PDP. Nigeria is much more than the sum total of all the political parties.
“We will see who is who next year February. In Edo, they made this argument that politics is different from labour, we used labour tactics to humble them and they became converted. Exactly the same way we used it in Edo, we will use it either in Kwara, Benue or Sokoto or anywhere.
“Be fair in your reportage, this is not about me, it is not about them, it is about the Nigerian people. For those questioning my choice of style, I will not adopt the ruling class tactics to deal with a cankerworm of disease. I offer different style in order to get different outcome”, he said.
While addressing party supporters who came to welcome him at the Benin Airport on his way to Delta State yesterday, he stated that working with the President, he would ensure that government focuses on the people, rather than a few at the expense of the majority, adding that government must do everything possible to ensure that those who work have something to show for their labour.
“We must support the President and the APC to remove all those thieves, all those looters who believe it is their birthright to continue to loot; those who say that their purpose in government is for juicy contracts not for the welfare of the people.”
The APC National Chairman who expressed his gratitude to the people, promised that he will represent their feelings, their aspirations and meet their expectations as far as the running of the party was concerned.
“At this point, I am very clear: we will have to fight odds on the basis of our conviction and we will adjust our style; we will not borrow other people’s style. I am very proud of my working class background and we will bring those values into the leadership and management of the All Progressives Congress”, he said.
In apparent response to youths and party faithful clamouring for attention from the state government, Oshiomhole said: “I assure you that I will work together with our governor and ensure that any error, any concern that you have that they are addressed satisfactorily.
“And I want to assure you that the tradition of carrying our people along will be sustained; you represent what I call our infantry division, you are the ones on election day who ensured that our voters come out, you are the ones who ensured that the PDP rigging machine was defeated. We must keep you as a standing force, together we will march on and will ensure that everyone who works is looked after.”
