The APC National Chairman who expressed his gratitude to the people, promised that he will represent their feelings, their aspirations and meet their expectations as far as the running of the party was concerned.

“At this point, I am very clear: we will have to fight odds on the basis of our conviction and we will adjust our style; we will not borrow other people’s style. I am very proud of my working class background and we will bring those values into the leadership and management of the All Progressives Congress”, he said.

In apparent response to youths and party faithful clamouring for attention from the state government, Oshiomhole said: “I assure you that I will work together with our governor and ensure that any error, any concern that you have that they are addressed satisfactorily.

“And I want to assure you that the tradition of carrying our people along will be sustained; you represent what I call our infantry division, you are the ones on election day who ensured that our voters come out, you are the ones who ensured that the PDP rigging machine was defeated. We must keep you as a standing force, together we will march on and will ensure that everyone who works is looked after.”