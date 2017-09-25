The Sun News
Human trafficking: NAPTIP seeks deployment of personnel to Embassies‎

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja‎

Worried by the upsurge in the activities of human trafficking in the country, the National ‎Agency for the Prohibition of  Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), said it would seek the approval of the Federal Government for the deployment of it’s personnel to all embassies in the country.

The Director General of NAPTIP, Julie Okah-Donli, ‎who disclosed this , on Monday, said she was going to meet with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) on the proposal.

She also disclosed plans to meet with the National Assembly on the need to increase the budgetary allocation for the agency, rather than depending on foreign support.‎

Meanwhile, NAPTIP has raised the alarm on the upsurge in the number of Nigerians risking their lives trying to cross the Sahara Desert and Mediterranean Sea in search of greener pasture.

