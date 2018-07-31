– The Sun News
NAPTIP

Human trafficking: NAPTIP rescues 500 victims in Edo

— 31st July 2018

Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) announced, on Monday, that it rescued no fewer than 500 victims of human trafficking in 2018 alone.

Benin Zonal Commander of the agency, Mr. Nduka Nwanwenne, made this known during a five-Kilometre walk in commemoration of this year’s UN Day Against Trafficking in Persons, in Benin-City, Edo State. ‎

Nwanwenne explained that as part of efforts to winning the fight against human trafficking, the Zonal Command has intensified enlightenment campaign in the rural areas as the traffickers have left the cities to recruit innocent victims from rural communities.

He further said that the fight has taken a new turn as traffickers no longer concentrate on young girls for prostitution, but also younger people for organ harvesting.

The Zonal Commander added that more collaborative effort is needed in the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration.

The five-Kilometre walk had commenced from Adesuwa Road in GRA took participants through Sapele Road to King Square and ended at the NUJ Press Centre.

In his goodwill message, Zonal Commandant, Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), Mr. Kayode Eniolohunda, said the Command remains in the forefront of the fight against irregular migration in the country.

The Commandant, represented by Ehijele Esohe, advised intending travelers to always equip themselves with the required documents to enable them travel out of the country legitimately.

In remarks, Akhademe Faith, a Deputy Superintendent of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), urged stakeholders to join hands together to put an end to human trafficking in order to restore the pride and dignity of the country.

President, Conference of Non Governmental Organisations (CONGOs), Comrade Abiola Dazzy  Idufueko, in her comment, praised NAPTIP for its effort in fighting human trafficking in the country.

She promised that CONGOs as an umbrella body of all non governmental organisations would contribute its quota in sensitising the youths on the dangers of irregular migration and human trafficking, saying that the body is interested in young persons being conscious of their civil rights and responsibility.

 

 

