The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Human trafficking: Edo builds systems to receive returnees
23rd November 2017 - IBB commends Wike for working to rebuild PDP
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Atiku set to dump APC for PDP
23rd November 2017 - No going back on Oke, Ekpeyong’s arrest –Magu
23rd November 2017 - Libya: Migrants sold into slavery tell pathetic story
23rd November 2017 - Sickle cell anaemia: Pains without end
23rd November 2017 - Diabetes in women
23rd November 2017 - Magic of papaya
23rd November 2017 - Lagos, Kwara health insurance schemes get support
23rd November 2017 - LASG, experts, parents join forces against disability in children
Home / National / Human trafficking: Edo builds systems to receive returnees

Human trafficking: Edo builds systems to receive returnees

— 23rd November 2017

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state has built formidable structures and systems to receive and re-integrate victims of human trafficking and illegal migration who are indigenes of the state.

Speaking at an international conference on Women empowerment and fight against trafficking in persons: Partnership between Nigeria and Italy, organised by the President of Italian Chamber of Deputies, Ms Laura Boldrini, in Rome, Italy, the governor said the state government needs support to sustain its efforts and ensure youths do not have reasons to embark on treacherous journeys.

Edo state recently received three batches of over 200 returnees from Libya, who were subsequently enrolled in capacity development programmes and placed on a stipend for three months.

 The state government has set up a task-force to oversee the process of rehabilitating and assimilating returnees and sent a bill to the House of Assembly, for the enactment of a law to strengthen fight against human trafficking in the state.

Obaseki said the state requires huge funds to sustain rehabilitation of the returnees, and noted that “we are spending a lot to reintegrate these young people into the society and we anticipate

the expenses would be more in the nearest future. We solicit support from the European Union, the Italian government as well as other countries affected by this menace to be able to sustain the structures we have set up in the state.

“All parties affected by the menace of human trafficking, both the countries of origin and the destination countries, stand to benefit from the system we have set up in Edo State to engage these youths, which would give them no reason to contemplate migrating illegally. So, we want to strengthen these structures in Edo State to make staying back and working gainfully the preferred choice,” he said.

On indigenes who are victims of human trafficking and are willing to return to the state, the governor said: “We acknowledge the fact that they are victims and in many instances, they are entangled in human trafficking due to no fault of theirs. We are extending an open hand to them and assuring them of support when they return.”   

 

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Human trafficking: Edo builds systems to receive returnees

— 23rd November 2017

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state has built formidable structures and systems to receive and re-integrate victims of human trafficking and illegal migration who are indigenes of the state. Speaking at an international conference on Women empowerment and fight against trafficking in persons: Partnership between Nigeria and Italy, organised by the President of Italian…

  • IBB commends Wike for working to rebuild PDP

    — 23rd November 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has praised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for working towards the revival  of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that the country needs another strong political party.  IBB  said this when Wike led some leaders of the state to visit him at his Hilltop residence in…

  • 2019: Atiku set to dump APC for PDP

    — 23rd November 2017

    •Likely to rejoin oppostion party before December 6 national convention By Ismail Omipidan After months of speculations, former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will tomorrow register at his Jada 1 ward in Adamawa State, to begin his formal return to his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is expected to be followed with…

  • No going back on Oke, Ekpeyong’s arrest –Magu

    — 23rd November 2017

    ..Senate knocks DSS, EFCC, NIA From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Aidoghie Paulinus and Fred Itua, Abuja Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said there is no going back in the bid to effect the arrest of Ita Ekpeyong and Ayo Oke, former director-general of the Department of State Security (DSS) and…

  • Libya: Migrants sold into slavery tell pathetic story

    — 23rd November 2017

    Survivors of slave auctions in Libya have described a “total hell” they wouldn’t wish on their “worst enemy” as global outrage grows over footage showing migrants being sold off in the war-torn country. “We were slaves,” said Moussa Sanogo, a migrant who flew back to Ivory Coast from Libya this week, after surviving regular beatings…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share