Scientists and our world in general are celebrating the 40th anniversary of birth of the first test tube baby – louise brown – who was conceived in a laboratory bottle (test tube) via in vitro fertilization (IVF). At the time this feat was dubbed a miracle and it is estimated that there are now some three million persons born via this method a.K.A. Test tube babies.

Spurred by this our scientists are going several notches further as they are now contemplating formulating a mechanism by which we human beings could live forever here in our planet. It started with their toying with the idea like some kind of wishful thinking to they now really believing it is a possibility, thanks to advances in science and technology. So much so that a branch of study known as futurology has emerged and a prominent member of this elite class, dr. Ian pearson predicts that the mechanism for immortality would be within reach of the rich in our society by 2050, accessible to middle-class income earners by the 2060s and to the others in later years, that is, future generations.

According to uk newspaper mailonline, dr. Pearson predicts that by year 2050 humans could outlive the constraints of the physical body. He claims the following: “people born after 1970 should be able to live forever. Genetic engineering could be used to reduce or reverse the ageing of cells. Advances in artificial intelligence could lead to android bodies for humans to live in after their own flesh and blood frames have ceased to function. Virtual reality worlds could be created for people to upload their consciousness into once their bodies have failed”. And scientists are corroborating aforementioned possibilities.

One must commend our scientists for the discoveries they have made over the years that have helped human beings to overcome diverse ailments and impediments. In all of these however, we should note that our scientists and others in similar fields are dealing with the physical body only. The physical body is not the human being per se. That which animates the physical body is the human spirit embedded in the body, it is of a finer consistency, let us say ethereal. Now when we dream while asleep, our physical eyes are closed and all the things we see during our dream are with our ethereal eye, the eye of the spirit shall we say.