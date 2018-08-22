– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists
22nd August 2018 - Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria
22nd August 2018 - Why FG should approve N500bn for recapitalisation of FMB – MD
22nd August 2018 - Buhari’s corruption fight needs to impact Nigerians – Umahi
22nd August 2018 - Okigwe South reps seat: Nwajiuba joins race for APC’s ticket
22nd August 2018 - Nigeria: Echoes of suicide
22nd August 2018 - Lagos’ visionary leadership
22nd August 2018 - Kofi Annan and the African personality
22nd August 2018 - Whistle blowing policy: FG rakes in N21.1bn, $378m – Lai Mohammed
22nd August 2018 - 2019: Presidency celebrates Buhari’s 800-metre trek in Daura
Home / National / Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists
HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH CALL TO FREE DETAINED JOURNALISTS

Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists

— 22nd August 2018

The Human Rights Watch has condemned the arrest and detention of Nigerian journalists, describing the recent action by security agencies as “a disturbing trend against the freedom of expression.”

In a report released yesterday, the group said it was unacceptable that journalists in Nigeria have been held incommunicado for one case for  “nearly two years, and in another, an activist said he was tortured.”

It said the arrest and detention of journalists send “a chilling message to journalists in Nigeria,”  and declared that  the Federal Government “needs to end any harassment and ensure that members of the press operate without fear.”

Listing some cases, the report by Ewang, who is a Nigerian researcher at Human Rights Watch, said an Abuja Magistrate’s Court on August 16, 2018, “conditionally released Jones Abiri, a journalist and publisher of Weekly Source Newspaper in Yenegoa, Bayelsa State. He had been held for more than two years after his July 26, 2016 arrest by State Security Service agents.

READ ALSO: Group protests alleged detention of journalist by DSS

“In another recent case, the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad arrested and detained a Premium Times journalist, Samuel Ogundipe, on August 14. Premium Times reported he was arrested for refusing to disclose his source for his August 9 article about a report by the Police Inspector General, Ibrahim Idris, to acting President Yemi Osinbajo. The police said Ogundipe was arrested and charged for theft and unlawful possession of restricted and classified documents. He was conditionally released on August 17, but his trial is set to begin on August 23. In January 2017, the police raided the Premium Times office in Abuja and arrested the publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, and the judiciary correspondent, Evelyn Okakwu. 

READ ALSO: Why we’re holding Premium Times journalists Samuel Ogundipe – Police

“They were released after a few hours. The arrest was allegedly carried out based on a complaint filed by the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, after Premium Times published damning reports alleging corruption and human rights violations by the military.”

The group said a 38-year-old Niger Delta activist, “whose name is withheld for his protection, described to Human Rights Watch the torture he said he suffered while in State Security Service detention for 15 months. He said he was arrested on August 2, 2016 in Warri, Delta State in the Niger Delta, by six men “gestapo style” and flown to Abuja on a presidential jet. He said he was beaten, strapped to a bench face up for hours in the sun, and given shocks to his genitals to force a false confession of involvement with a militant group known as the Niger Delta Avengers.”

READ ALSO: Police nab most wanted Amalgamated Niger Delta Avengers commanders

On the recent sack of former Director General of  The Department of State Services (DSS) over the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the DSS, the Human Rights Watch said: “Firing Lawal Daura is not enough to transform the abusive State Security Service into a rights-respecting institution, without overhauling the systems that make abuse possible. “Nigerian authorities should take immediate steps to end the pervasive atmosphere of fear and intimidation by security agencies. Dropping all charges against Jones Abiri and Samuel Ogundipe for exercising free expression is a good place to start.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH CALL TO FREE DETAINED JOURNALISTS

Human Rights Watch condemns arrest, detention of journalists

— 22nd August 2018

The Human Rights Watch has condemned the arrest and detention of Nigerian journalists, describing the recent action by security agencies as “a disturbing trend against the freedom of expression.” In a report released yesterday, the group said it was unacceptable that journalists in Nigeria have been held incommunicado for one case for  “nearly two years, and…

  • SULTAN OF SOKOTO

    Sultan urges politicians to promote peace, unity of Nigeria

    — 22nd August 2018

    The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has urged politicians to promote peaceful existence and unity of the country. Abubakar, in his Eid el-Kabir message issued yesterday in Sokoto, urged politicians to realise the importance of peace and unity of Nigeria. A report be the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), quoted him as saying: “Nigeria…

  • RECAPITALISATION OF FMB

    Why FG should approve N500bn for recapitalisation of FMB – MD

    — 22nd August 2018

    “We have to seek recapitalisation because even commercial banks have recapitalised. N5 billion has been share capital, but only N2.5 billion has been paid” Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB), Ahmed Dangiwa, has explained why the management of the bank is seeking approval of N500 billion from the government for the…

  • ANTI CORRUPTION WAR

    Buhari’s corruption fight needs to impact Nigerians – Umahi

    — 22nd August 2018

    “We are in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption war, we ask that it should be fought in a way that Nigerians can feel the impact.” Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Governor Chief David Umahi has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to step up his fight against corruption in such a manner that Nigerians would feel…

  • OKIGWE SOUTH

    Okigwe South reps seat: Nwajiuba joins race for APC’s ticket

    — 22nd August 2018

    An aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has joined the race to represent Okigwe South Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives in the 2019 general election. Nwajiuba has embarked on a ward-to-ward tour of the constituency, which took him to electoral wards in the three local…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share